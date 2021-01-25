Just one intensive care unit bed was available Sunday in Bell County’s trauma service area, and area hospital systems were feeling an increased strain as Bell County reached 207 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
The Bell County Public Health District recorded seven deaths over the weekend — for two men in their 70s from Killeen, a woman in her 70s from Harker Heights, a woman in her 40s from Killeen, a man from Belton in his 70s, a woman from Belton in her 80s and a man from Belton in his 50s.
While state figures on Monday evening showed eight ICU beds available in the six-county region that includes Bell County, Deke Jones, a spokesman for Baylor Scott & White, told the Telegram the hospital system recently reached its highest hospitalization rate during the pandemic.
“Our hospitalization rate, including the number of patients being treated in our ICU, is higher today than it has been at any other point in the pandemic,” Jones said. “We have enacted the first phase of our surge plans to accommodate patients who are in need of intensive care.”
ICU surge plan
He detailed how that surge plan includes utilizing any available patient care space.
“For example, when we needed additional intensive care beds, we use our surgical recovery beds as additional intensive care beds,” Jones said.
However, Baylor Scott & White may not be able to meet the demand for non-COVID health care needs if Bell County’s current surge continues — a path Jones said can be avoided if local communities “change course” now.
“To continue ensuring that our hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time, we ask that the public embrace a sense of urgency in following the recommended guidelines of physical distancing, masking and practicing good hand hygiene,” he said. “Each member of the community has a role to play in preventing hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions while protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”
This urgent call for the recommended guidelines came as active cases continued to a downward trend on Monday. Bell County peaked at 3,081 active cases on Jan. 8 — its most concurrent infections to date.
“Today we added 60 cases in addition to some from the weekend and last Friday,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our new total is 17,646 with 15,581 recovered,” That gives us a new active case total of 2,065 and an incidence rate of 568.9 per 100,000 people.”
This was the health district’s first update since Friday.
Although Robison-Chadwell was pleased to see Bell County’s incidence rate for COVID-19 cases continue to fall, she stressed that residents must remain engaged with health protocols.
“It is good to see our rate decline, but please continue to be vigilant to help us bring it down further,” she said.
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 50 active cases spanning 16 campuses: nine at Lake Belton High, five at North Belton Middle School, five at South Belton Middle School, five at Belton High, four at Lakewood Elementary, four at Miller Heights Elementary, three at Belton Middle School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at High Point Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, two at Sparta Elementary, two at Lake Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard attributed an additional four cases to “other departments / buildings.”
These 54 combined cases represent about 0.37 percent of its population, according to district data.
Meanwhile, Salado ISD has 21 active cases with its latest infection identified on Saturday.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Saturday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25, showed 12 infections: one at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Jefferson Elementary, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary, one at Fred W. Edwards Academy, one attributed to “administration” and one attributed to “transportation.”
Killeen ISD has registered 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases — 41 students and 53 employees — in the past week, according to district data. The district has totaled 1,252 cases since March 16.