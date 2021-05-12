The Bell County Public Health District reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday as the incidence rate in the county continued to fluctuate.
“The first was for a man in his 60s from Killeen, the second a man in his 40s from Killeen,” Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said. “Our thoughts are with their families.”
The two new deaths bring the county’s total up to 434, with a total of 22,460 cases having been reported and 21,818 people having recovered.
Robison-Chadwell said the incidence rate of the virus in the county took a slight dip, dropping down to 57.3 cases per 100,000 people with 208 active cases.