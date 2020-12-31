The Bell County Public Health District identified a COVID-19 related fatality for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as active cases reached 2,296 — the most concurrent infections to date, according to the health district.
“The newest death was for a woman in her 80s from Temple,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said of Bell County’s 165th COVID-19 related death. “Our thoughts go to her family.”
Bell County also registered a single-day case increase of 247 on Thursday, which contributed to its incidence rate spiking to 632.6 per 100,000 people. On Tuesday, Robison-Chadwell highlighted how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a region with an incidence rate of 200 to be in a “red zone.”
“Our new total number of cases is 13,132 with 10,836 recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We ask that everyone please follow COVID-19 infection prevention measures in welcoming in 2021. With this increase we need all of the help from the public that we can get to drive these numbers down.”
The health district’s online dashboard may not reflect these updates until later today, as Robison-Chadwell cited technical issues.
“Our dashboard may populate a little later today,” she said. “Some technical issues this morning may mean that processing data is done a little later in the day than normal. We hope to not see a delay but wanted to be sure to say we may experience one.”
Although Bell County’s trauma service area saw a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, its rate remained over 15 percent for a second consecutive day — a threshold that would trigger a rollback for the capacities of certain businesses if maintained for seven consecutive days.
Restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, museums and libraries would be among the impacted businesses, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s October order.
Vaccinations
Data obtained from the Texas Department of State Health Service on Thursday showed at least 2,148 people in Bell County have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — a figure that will grow as Baylor Scott & White administers immunizations on a rolling basis.
“We are continuing to immunize our health care workers, as the health of our team members is critical to our ability to continue delivering safe care in the communities we serve,” Julie Smith, a Baylor Scott & White spokeswoman told the Telegram. “In most cases, we are distributing the doses we receive within hours of securing the shipment.
Smith said that Baylor Scott & White will begin immunizing patients and community members — in the state of Texas’ Phase 1B — after its healthcare workers are vaccinated.
“We are encouraging the public to sign up for vaccine updates via bswhealth.com/covidvaccine,” she said.
Testing
With area school districts scheduled to resume classes next week, the health district is advising students and faculty to get tested for COVID-19 prior to returning to campuses.
“We are quite concerned about the significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Bell County, and the increased hospitalizations and strain on the system,” the health district said. “We are also seeing more positives from school staff and students. We would like to encourage all staff, as well as students/parents to be tested prior to the start of school next week if they traveled or were in family gatherings that included people outside their normal household.”
The health district noted how this testing could help prevent individuals, who should be in quarantine or isolation, from infecting others.
“Hopefully, we can prevent any campus closures, but we are concerned that may be a real possibility and need to be prepared for that,” the health district said.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 13,132; 10,836 recovered; 2,296 active, 169 more than Wednesday; 165 dead*, 103 with comorbidities (62.8 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 226 people hospitalized, 3 less than Wednesday
Temple: 4,163 cases (74 more than Wednesday), 62 deaths
Killeen: 4,881 cases (135 more than Wednesday), 48 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 1,666 cases (38 more than Wednesday), 22 deaths
Harker Heights: 899 cases (29 more than Wednesday), 17 deaths
Other: 1,388 cases (32 more than Wednesday), 16 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 74,205 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.