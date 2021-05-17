Baylor Scott & White Blood Center – Temple is urgently asking for all blood types to make donation appointments.
The medical center is consistently booking 60% appointments fewer than normal, spokeswoman Tiya M. Searcy said.
To keep blood and platelet inventory stable, the hospital is asking existing donors and those interested in donating for the first time to visit bswblood.com or call 254-724-4367 to request an appointment.
If you don’t know your blood type, the blood center can tell you during your registration session. Donors will receive a seasonal shirt.