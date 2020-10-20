While long lines have been common this year for early voting, they might become easy to avoid on Election Day due to a feed being created by the county.
Interim Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton announced during the Commissioners Court meeting Monday that the Elections Department is working on a way for voters to track the length of lines at polling locations. While the data feed is still being created and tested, the county plans on having it ready for the Nov. 3 election.
Dutton said the feed, which will be on the county’s website, will allow voters to choose the best and fastest of the 41 Nov. 3 voting locations, enabling more social distancing.
“We’ve got that pretty much figured out and we are just doing some initial testing during early voting so that way by Election Day we are ready to go,” Dutton said. “It can give voters an idea of, ‘OK, five minutes ago this site was updated and it had 50 people in line versus this one that maybe had 100 people.’ (It’s) to hopefully give people a bigger insight on why they are going (to one site instead of another).”
Voters can cast ballots from any voting location in the county.
Implementing a tracker for each of the election sites is something Dutton said the local party chairmen, along with others, brought up to the county about doing.
Dutton said the county’s feed will be updated by poll workers at each location doing periodic live counts of the number of voters in line. He estimates each count will take place between 30 minutes to an hour.
These measures to inform voters, as well as additional technology services personnel deployed around the county, will help voting locations run smoothly, Dutton said.
Tuesday saw another 6,388 votes at the early election sites, bringing the total number of votes for the first eight days of early voting to 48,063.
That is 2,159 more votes than the election in 2016, which saw 4,526 votes on the eighth day for a total of 45,904 votes.
Voting lines at voting sites in the county were moving quickly Tuesday afternoon with some residents waiting in line for between 20 and 30 minutes.
Temple residents Kelly and Kevin Ming, who attempted to vote at the Temple Annex on Tuesday, said they had been turned away since the polls had closed at 5 p.m. but planned on coming back in the morning.
Kelly Ming, 57, said they frequently vote in every election and wanted to vote in person before Election Day to avoid the long lines.
“We vote every year,” she said. “I don’t think you have much room to complain if you don’t go out and make your vote count every time you have the opportunity.”
Meanwhile, those looking to vote by mail will have until Friday to request their mail-in ballot, with Nov. 4 being the deadline for receiving ballots that must be postmarked by Election Day.