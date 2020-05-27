Bell County leads its neighboring counties in the number of COVID-19 tests performed, according to data from local health districts and the state of Texas.
At least 16,857 tests have been administered in Bell County, according to the Bell County Public Health District. That has resulted in 314 confirmed cases — a five-person increase since Tuesday.
Williamson County — Bell’s most populous neighbor, with a population approaching 600,000 — has performed 9,413 tests, according to the Williamson County & Cities Health District. Williamson County, though, has more confirmed cases, with at least 584 infections.
In McLennan County, its health district reported 6,314 tests have been performed. Bell County’s northern neighbor also has a lower infection count, with a total of 112 cases.
Bell County’s testing figures dwarfs Coryell County’s 2,096 tests; Burnet County’s 787 tests; Lampasas County’s 730 tests; Milam County’s 572 tests; and Falls County’s 244 tests, according to Texas Department of State Health Services figures.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district director, has said Bell County’s case count will continue to rise as testing continues to ramp up and residents venture out into public spaces more.
“I know it’s summer but please, please, please try and keep your distance from one another,” Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram this week. “Wash your hands frequently and wear a mask if you are going to be somewhere where social distancing is not possible. If you get sick, even if it is just a sniffle, please stay home.”
As Bell County’s case count and testing figures climb up, so do recoveries. Four more residents recovered from the virus Wednesday, local health officials said.
The county has not seen a coronavirus-related death in almost two months. Three Bell County residents have died from the virus. The last death was reported April 9.