The Bell County Public Health District reported an increase of 40 unreported COVID-19 deaths Thursday following a reporting glitch by the state.
Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, said the timeline for the new deaths in the county is between late July and the middle of September. She said the large number of deaths reported at one time was caused by a glitch with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“We noticed death data was lagging or we were not getting new information for a few days and informed DSHS,” Morrow said. “After they investigated a bit, they fixed the glitch, but the result was quite a few at one time.”
The new deaths included a man and woman in their 30s, two men and a woman in their 40s, two men and a woman in their 50s, 11 men and 10 women in their 60s, three men and two women in their 70s, three men and a woman in their 80s and two women in their 90s.
The county death toll rose to 616.
The district’s dashboard did show a decrease in active cases on Thursday — by 268 — to 1,673. The decrease in active cases means the county’s incidence rate is now at 461.0 cases per 100,000 people.
During the pandemic the county has seen 31,646 reported cases of the virus, with 29,317 of those having recovered.
Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — reported a slight decrease in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s dashboard showed the number of hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus drop by 0.73 percentage points to 20.32 percent.
School cases
Temple Independent School District had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on their dashboard Friday, along with eight probable cases on its tracker.
Confirmed cases include three at Temple High School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Lamar Middle School and one at Travis Science Academy. There was also one case each at Jefferson Elementary, Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, Thornton Elementary and Western Hills Elementary, with two at Scott Elementary.
Belton ISD reported 92 cases on its dashboard, 56 confirmed and 36 probable. These cases account for about 0.45 percent of the student and staff population at 15 of the district’s 18 campuses. The district does not currently have any cases, confirmed or probable, at Leon Heights Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary and Southwest Elementary.
Salado ISD had 33 active cases on Friday with 17 students at Thomas Arnold Elementary, one student at Salado Middle School and 13 students and two employees at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD had 232 active cases on its dashboard, with 183 students and 49 staff members currently positive with COVID-19.
Vaccines and other treatment options
Those who get the coronavirus do have the option of getting Monoclonal antibody treatment locally through Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
The treatment is aimed at reducing the severity of the virus in those that have it, minimizing the possibility of them going to the hospital, according to state officials.
For those interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, they are available at many local clinics, pharmacies and stores around the region. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to learn more.