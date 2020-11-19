Gov. Greg Abbott emphasized Thursday that Texas will not have another shutdown and an antibody treatment for the coronavirus will be distributed throughout the state.
Although Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, said advancements in health care and treatments for COVID-19 are exciting, he stressed during a Thursday news conference how it does not mean “you should be reckless with your behavior.”
Abbott shared that sentiment. “It’s so easy to let our guard down,” he said during a Thursday news conference in Lubbock. “All we need to do is bring our guard back up, and if we do that we will get through this episode like we did (previously).
Abbott hopes to have Texas prepared moving forward, as Bamlanivimab — a monoclonal antibody treatment therapy for COVID-19 — begins to be distributed to hospitals across the state.
“It’s best for patients in the early iterations of COVID-19,” he said. “The goal is to give it to them at such an early date it will keep them out of hospitals. This drug is being provided to the rural hospitals as well as the urban hospitals.”
Abbott repeatedly expressed his gratitude to everyone working within the medical community.
“We’re in a war against this infectious disease,” he said. “No matter what role you play, their role is pivotal as we continue to fight back against COVID-19 in Texas.”
Although the governor highlighted how two COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be approved in December, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said Texans should treat face coverings as a vaccination in the meantime.