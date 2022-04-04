Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday, raising the toll to 891 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new deaths included a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Monday for a total of 57 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 15.71 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,324 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,376 have recovered, and 891 people have died.
The Texas health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 18 of the 996 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD had one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Temple High School on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported one student case and two staff on its dashboard.
Salado ISD has not reported a new case since Feb. 15.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.