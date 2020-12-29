The Bell County Public Health District will join area hospitals in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, according to its director. But the district has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shipment and does not have an exact timeline for when it will start vaccinating residents.
“We know that some health departments in the state … started receiving (vaccines) last week, but we have not yet received a vaccine here,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We are expecting that perhaps this week or maybe next week that we should be getting some.”
Robison-Chadwell’s vaccine update was delivered during a Tuesday morning news conference hosted by Bell County Judge David Blackburn. Area health care representatives from AdventHealth, Baylor Scott & White and Seton Medical Center participated in the virtual update and provided reports on their facilities.
Although Robison-Chadwell can’t pinpoint exactly when those doses are expected to arrive, she said the Texas Department of State Health Services has already permitted the health district to “flex between tiers” — an objective to avoid wasting vaccines.
“That has been (DSHS) Commissioner (John) Hellerstedt's really serious point on vaccinating,” Robison-Chadwell said. “But when we’ll get to that next phase will depend on a number of factors. I can’t give any really solid timelines yet, but I’ll keep everyone informed as I know.”
Bell County has had at least 1,234 people receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Patrick Swindle, the chief executive officer at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, said his hospital system is actively strategizing to avoid potential waste.
“Once you open a vial, you have to use it,” Swindle said. “For Moderna’s (vaccine), it is 10 doses in one vial … so we have to make sure that we have 10 people ready to get that vaccine. If not, you can waste vaccines, and by golly, we’re not going to waste anything.”
Swindle said Seton Medical Center began vaccinating its most at-risk staff upon receiving its first vaccine shipment.
“We’re trying to do our most at-risk folks first,” he said. “So that’s ER physicians, ICU nurses and those types of folks … to preserve our capacity to care for our patients whenever a surge may be.”
Over 200 of Seton Medical Center’s 546 employees have been vaccinated to date, and about 75 percent of its staff has indicated they would like to receive a vaccination, he said.
“We have enough vaccines to help all of our (staff),” Swindle said. “It’s just making sure that we time it appropriately and schedule it appropriately.”