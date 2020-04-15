Within a few weeks it would have been time for college commencements — if not for the coronavirus.
Colleges in Bell County are setting new dates for graduation events or are in a holding pattern trying to best guess when social distancing will no longer be required.
Temple College
The Temple College commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 9 was moved to 10 a.m. Aug. 29. The ceremony will be at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The school is monitoring the situation closely with state and health officials and will let students know if this date will need to be extended further based on the audience size. Graduates will still receive their degrees at the end of the semester once courses are completed and grades are submitted.
For information about commencement, contact Vicki Hanaway at vicki.hanaway@templejc.edu.
TC will be streaming the commencement live at https://livestream.com/MEDIACENTER
UMHB
“In keeping with the nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the University of Mary Hardin Baylor’s May commencement ceremony will be postponed until Dec. 11,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said.
More information will be provided as plans are finalized.
UMHB will confer degrees in the spring as scheduled to those who satisfy their academic requirements, O’Rear said. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.
In May 2019, UMHB held its 163rd graduation ceremony where 544 students received their degrees.
Texas A&M-Central Texas
Spring commencement ceremonies were canceled at Texas A&M-Central Texas in Killeen pending further updates from state leadership regarding public health and safety.
The college hopes that a combined ceremony might be possible in August, said Karen Clos, chief communications and advancement officer.
The school is searching for ways to celebrate its students and are looking at other options including virtual opportunities.
“We’ll be keeping everyone up to date as we find out more,” Clos said
Most in-person campus events are canceled or rescheduled through May 8, although many virtual events are scheduled in their places. The most up-to-date information on events is available on the university calendar and through the student’s CANVAS account.