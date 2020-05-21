Texans have no travel restrictions in place for the Memorial Day weekend, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday.
Gov. Greg Abbott on May 21 ended air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. His new order immediately terminated all restrictions contained in his previous order that put in place temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, or Miami, Florida.
The termination of air travel restrictions was part of the strategic plan to open Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster.
Abbott has started opening up Texas businesses and services, and that plan is now in phase two.
Vehicle travel is unrestricted as gas prices are slowly rising with the holiday’s approach.
Gasoline prices at Murphy USA and H-E-B in Harker Heights was $1.33 per gallon, but it rose almost overnight to $1.59 per gallon by Thursday.
“The long weekend should be an enjoyable start to summer, and we understand more and more people are beginning to venture out,” James Bass, executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, said. “But if you plan to drink alcohol, please know it is vital that you plan ahead for a sober ride. Without a doubt, planning for a sober ride home will help prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”