The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment for Bell County has been delayed, a county official said Tuesday.
County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram that Pfizer notified Bell County regarding the shipment delay.
“Our shipment has not left Kalamazoo, Michigan,” he said. “We got a notification from Pfizer that they are not going to ship doses until they know that it can get here on time”
Stafford said shipments from Pfizer are packaged with dry ice, and need to arrive at its destination within 24 hours in order to maintain the vaccines’ ultra-cold storage.
“Dry ice is needed to maintain proper temperatures in the thermal shipping container,” according to information obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Monday, Bell County announced that its two first-dose vaccination centers and its lone second-dose vaccination center would be closed the remainder of the week.
“Please note that more closures may be necessary due to the weather, as weather forecasters are warning of another winter storm approaching the area mid-week,” Stafford said in a news release. “Plans are in place to guarantee new appointments and vaccine doses for anyone whose appointment might be impacted by weather closures.”
These closures were announced following uncertainty that Bell County’s next shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would arrive on time — doses that were initially scheduled to arrive on Monday.
COVID-19 dashboard
Although the Bell County Public Health District will regularly update its COVID-19 dashboard this week, local health officials anticipate that Bell County’s latest COVID-19 figures could be underrepresented.
“It might be important to note that the numbers are likely to reflect lower case numbers than what is likely true due to the weather,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram on Tuesday. “Nevertheless, we will update with data we have available to us this week.”
Robison-Chadwell — Bell County’s top public health official — said the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard did not update on Monday, as staff were off for President’s Day. Its most recent update on Friday showed 1,072 active cases.
Area school districts
Despite area schools canceling classes or switching to virtual learning on Tuesday in response to icy conditions, many area independent school districts still updated their respective COVID-19 dashboards.
About 0.19 percent of the Belton Independent School District is recovering from COVID-19, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. On Tuesday, the Big Red Community reported that there were 26 active infections across 12 campus populations: six at Lake Belton High, five at Belton High, four at Charter Oak Elementary, three at Belton Middle School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD, which canceled classes through Wednesday, attributed an additional two cases to “other departments / buildings,” according to district data.
Active cases in Salado ISD, which canceled Tuesday classes, reported 18 active cases on Tuesday — infections that students account for about 77.8 percent of cases.
Killeen ISD did not report any new COVID-19 case in its Tuesday COVID-19 update, according to district data. In the last seven days, 35 infections — 25 students and 10 employees — were identified.
Temple ISD’s last seven-day report was released on Thursday. The update, which tracked cases logged between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, showed six cases: two at Temple High, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Cater Elementary and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.