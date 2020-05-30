An outbreak of coronavirus at a Temple nursing home has resulted in one death and four people testing positive for COVID-19, health officials said Saturday.
The death of a resident at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2505 S. 37th St., was announced Saturday, said Paul Romer, a city of Belton spokesman who has been coordinating coronavirus information for the Bell County Public Health District.
The death is the first coronavirus fatality in Bell County since April. Three others have died from COVID-19.
The Bell County Public Health District was notified Friday of a new case at the facility.
Due to a prior positive case, on May 16, COVID-19 tests were conducted on all residents and staff at Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said in a news release.
At that time, all residents and staff tested negative, with the exception of the known positive, Robison-Chadwell said.
Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation continued its monitoring and cleaning efforts, but the virus was unfortunately reintroduced into the facility — leading to a cluster of new cases.
Robison-Chadwell said the facility on Saturday began coordinating with Bell County and local health care partners to re-test residents and staff for COVID-19.
As planning was underway to re-test at the facility, an additional four residents were sent to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
“One of the five positive residents has died, bringing the Bell County COVID-19 death total to four,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Of the five cases, all individuals are high-risk due to age and health conditions.”
Coronavirus testing is expected to be completed this weekend, she said. The health district expects to know the results on Monday, she said.