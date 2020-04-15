Getting food to those who need it — both locally and abroad — has become more challenging for local organizations and groups that normally provide the service.
Hope for the Hungry in Belton announced Wednesday that it is now accepting monetary donations in order to help pay for sending about 50,000 meals to Haiti. The group is asking for $5,000 in donations to help cover the cost of shipping food to the island and customs fees when it gets there.
Jeff Pedigo, the group’s spokesman, said he hopes to raise the money within the next two weeks before the ship with the food docks in Haiti and the organization is forced to shoulder the cost.
“The food that we sent out today was merely a supplement to try to get in there soon enough before things get a little more dire there,” Pedigo said. “Typically, we send about 44,000 pounds of food at the start of every summer that helps for the school year and kind of moves them along. But, because of the supply chain with our Kids Against Hunger events having to stop across the country, that supply chain has really been cut.”
Pedigo said the food would be going to a local Haitian pastor, Jean Alix, which the organization has been working with to support two children’s homes.
While the homes are currently stocked with enough food, Pedigo said this shipment of meals will help secure the nutritional needs of the children going forward. Some of the food will help nearby residents on the island if the pastor feels secure in the facilities’ supply.
Pedigo said he wanted to continue to help Haiti even in these times because of the increased risk of starvation in the nation on top of coronavirus risks.
“Here in America, we have resources, different industries and a lot of things and programs in place to take care of us,” Pedigo said. “In Third World countries, like Haiti, those recourses are not really available so they are really dependent on that support from agencies (like us).”
Jen Suttan, director of children’s ministries for the agency, said locally they are trying to help members of their Hope House by continuing to provide snack and activities for members of the afterschool program.
While times are tough for families, Suttan said, she has seen the group has seen an increase in the number of volunteers and support rather than a decrease.
“We have people who want to stand in the gap and say, ‘Hey, this is what is going on and how can we help,’” Suttan said. “It is almost a daily thing where someone asks how they can get involved and how they can best serve their community. There is a way for everyone to get involved.”