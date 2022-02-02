Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Bell County Health District.
The new deaths included for a man on his 60s, three men and three women in their 70s, a man and a woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s, according to the health district
A total of 785 people have died from the virus.
About 375 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Thursday for a total of 5,160 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,285 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
The county has reported a total of 45,983 cases since the pandemic started. Of those, 40,531 have recovered. The COVID-19 threat level continues at level 1, which signifies a severe uncontrolled community transmission.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 231 of the 1,079 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients; 40 of those are on ventilators.
The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple ISD showed 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday.
The district’s confirmed cases included three at Western Hills Elementary, two at Cater Elementary, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Temple High School, one at Kennedy-Powell, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Thornton Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Belton Independent School District reported 61 confirmed and 81 probable cases in the district.
Belton elementary schools showed 44 cases, 11 at Tarver, nine at Chisholm Trail, eight at Belton Early Childhood School, five at Sparta, four at Pirtle, three at Miller Heights, two at High Point, one at Southwest, and one at Leon Heights.
Eight cases were reported at the middle school level, with three at North Belton, three at Lake Belton, one at South Belton, and one at Belton Middle.
Nine cases were reported at the high school level, with six at Belton High, two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow, and one at Lake Belton High.
Killeen ISD reported 313 student cases and 97 staff cases on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported 12 students and two staff cases.
Vaccines and testing
The city of Temple announced that the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport testing site will be closed Thursday due to unsafe driving conditions caused by a winter storm that calls for freezing rain and sleet.
The testing site — set up inside a hangar and accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance — is expected to reopen Friday. Hours planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The site, a partnership between the city of Temple and Temple Fire & Rescue, offers lab PCR COVID-19 tests for individuals age 2 and up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until Feb. 11. Results are usually received within 72 hours.
Registration is available online at docshealthtesting.com and through text message by texting DOCSTX to 41411.
Vaccinations are available at several places in the area, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free testing, masks
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the United States Postal Service. About 400 million N95 masks will be distributed through a federal program, but many local stores said the shipments will arrive by mid-February.