The United States Constitution is the ultimate law in our country. No one, especially the government, can deprive you of your rights unless you violate the rights of others.
I have what I call a litmus test to determine if something is constitutional. Does it deprive you of life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness?
Demanding that people remain in their homes is clearly depriving them of liberty. Preventing people from going to church, the beach or a restaurant is depriving them of the pursuit of happiness. If you don’t allow people to go to work so they can earn money to buy food you are jeopardizing their right to life.
I could understand if only sick people were required to stay home. But requiring healthy people to stay home is senseless. Requiring testing is illogical. None of the tests have proven to be adequately reliable or available. Government officials are behaving like tyrants. They are forcing people to obey their rules, not laws.
Attention: This has been a test of the emergency government takeover system. This was only a test. Once all citizens are disarmed this system will be fully functional and activated. We now return you to the new normal.
Gene Janicek
Buckholts