The Bell County Jail does not have any coronavirus cases, although a corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county learned the corrections officer got their test results yesterday. The county has asked the governor to send a task force in to help with the jail, he said.
“It was determined that employee had worked quite a bit in the last two weeks and not just in one position …,” Sheriff Eddy Lange said. “At this time there are no active corona cases in our employees or inmate population. Everybody is safe at this time.”
Lange stressed again that the jail does not have any cases. He said staff and inmates stepped up their cleaning efforts.
Around 1,100 inmates and employees could be tested at the jail, Blackburn said.
Lange said the governor’s task force would test them. That request has not been approved, he added. “We feel confident we don’t have it in our facility,” Lange said.
Bell County Jail employees are now required to wear masks and gloves while working, Lange said. They are also supplying the safety gear to inmates.
Blackburn said the Sheriff’s Department has had procedures in place prior to this positive case. For example, they have been checking temperatures before people go in, the county judge said.
“They have been very much on top of this issue,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Dr. Chadwell said the health district has contacted 250 people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 through a Temple daycare center. So far, that has resulted in two positives.