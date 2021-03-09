TO VOLUNTEER
To volunteer, go to https://tinyurl.com/nsend8mf to sign up or call the Temple Chamber of Commerce at 254-773-2105.
To help with the distribution of vaccines, both the county and the hospitals have been working with volunteers for the work.
Rod Henry, president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, put out a call to local businesses Monday asking for local employers help encouraging employees to volunteer. Henry said it was important for Baylor Scott & White, who is distributing the vaccines in Temple, to have these volunteers already have background checks.
Henry said the hospital needs non-clinical volunteers at its West Campus facility, 5701 Airport Road in Temple.
“There is an immediate and urgent need for non-clinical community volunteers to help support thousands of doses expected to be administered in the coming week,” Henry said. “To expedite getting volunteers on board at the BSW hub, it is helpful to know which businesses have already run background checks on their employees and have a culture of service in which leaders can encourage volunteer commitments.”
County praises volunteers
Commissioners thanked volunteers working at the county and the local hospitals during their meeting Monday.
County Judge David Blackburn said he believed the local vaccinations would have fallen apart weeks ago without the help from volunteers. He said the county, “just could not do this operation without them.”
Commissioner Russell Schneider said he volunteered at the Expo Center vaccination site last week and received complements from many outside the county coming to get their shots.
“The streamlined operation is just great,” Schneider said. “I talked to a lot of people from a lot of different areas, from McAllen to Dallas to Houston coming here. They were coming here because of the organization and how organized we were.”