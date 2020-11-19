The Bell County Public Health District identified three new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 112.
“The most recent deaths were for a man in his 70s from Harker Heights, a man in his 90s from Bell County and a woman in her 70s from Killeen,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “It’s always difficult to lose family and our hearts go out to those in mourning.”
Bell County has now totaled 7,805 cases, and Robison-Chadwell emphasized how the region has not seen an active case count this high in months.
“Our next active case count is back up to levels not seen, since July, with over 1,000 active cases,” she said. “Please take necessary COVID-19 safety precautions and we may once again drive those numbers down.”
Antibody treatment distribution
Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that Texas will not have another shutdown and an antibody treatment for the coronavirus will be distributed throughout the state.
Although Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, said advancements in health care and treatments for COVID-19 are exciting, he stressed during a Thursday news conference how it does not mean “you should be reckless with your behavior.”
Abbott shared that sentiment. “It’s so easy to let our guard down,” he said during the Lubbock update. “All we need to do is bring our guard back up, and if we do that we will get through this episode like we did (previously).”
Abbott hopes to have Texas prepared moving forward, as bamlanivimab — a monoclonal antibody treatment therapy for COVID-19 — begins to be distributed to hospitals across the state.
“It’s best for patients in the early iterations of COVID-19,” he said. “The goal is to give it to them at such an early date it will keep them out of hospitals. This drug is being provided to the rural hospitals as well as the urban hospitals.”
Baylor Scott & White expects to receive limited shipments of the monoclonal antibody treatment.
“We are right now developing our process for use of the product outside of the clinical trial setting,” spokesman Deke Jones said.
Abbott repeatedly expressed his gratitude to everyone working within the medical community.
“We’re in a war against this infectious disease,” he said. “No matter what role you play, their role is pivotal as we continue to fight back against COVID-19 in Texas.”
Although the governor highlighted how two COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be approved in December, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said Texans should treat face coverings as a vaccination in the meantime.
Elections Department closure
Bell County’s Elections Department closed to the public for walk-in services on Thursday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said.
The five-person office will be working remotely and continue to do so until the end of the month. The decision was made after consultations with Robison-Chadwell.
“She recommended that any employee with the ability to work remotely should do so and monitor themselves for symptoms for the next two weeks,” Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said in a release.
Dutton stressed that while his staff is not scheduled to be in the office during regular hours, Election Department services will continue to be provided online, by phone and by appointment.
Signage was posted at the Elections Department office advising that the office has temporarily closed to walk-in public access due to confirmed COVID-19 cases with two employees. In addition, and out of an abundance of caution, the release said, the Elections Department was notifying members of the Early Vote Ballot Board, who were in the building last week, of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Belton vehicle registration closure extended
The Bell County vehicle registration office in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., will remain closed for in-person services after additional COVID-19 infections were identified on the premises.
Although some services will still be available online and by phone, in-person appointments have been canceled until Monday, Nov. 30 — a timeline that could be extended further.
“Given the number of people who are going to be at home recovering … we were not going to have sufficient staff to run the office,” Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said in a news release.
Public appointments can still be scheduled with vehicle registration offices in Temple and Killeen.
Luedeke closed the Belton office on Nov. 12 when two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Area school districts
About 0.164 percent of Belton Independent School District’s population is reported to have an active COVID-19 case. These 24 cases have reached all but five of Belton ISD’s 18 school campuses, according to district data.
Belton High leads all Belton ISD campuses with six active infections.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report — logging cases reported between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19 — shows 18 infections: nine at Temple High, three at Bonham Middle School, two at Travis Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Cater Elementary and one attributed to “auxiliary.”
Salado Independent School District has reported eight cases among students and employees in the past week.
The Killeen Independent School District is nearing 400 cumulative cases of COVID-19, as 397 infections have been identified since March 16: 128 students and 211 staff.
Killeen ISD announced it will offer free rapid screening for COVID-19 to students and employees — a state-funded initiative offered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency.
Screening with the BinaxNOW tests will begin Thursday, Dec. 3, at the former Nolan Middle School building on 505 Jasper Drive in Killeen, using the entrance on Second Street, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a release. “Killeen ISD students and employees may take advantage of the optional free rapid screening with an appointment.”
Testing will be offered on school days from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 6 p.m. Information on the new testing is available online at KilleenISD.org/COVID_Screening.