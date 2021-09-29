Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. is recovering from COVID-19.
His illness was announced during the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s annual McLane Lecture Wednesday — an event that McLane and his wife, Elizabeth McLane, have sponsored 17 times.
“Those of you that are familiar with the McLane family are probably asking where Drayton is,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said during the McLane Lecture. “Well, early last week, Drayton came down with a very mild case of COVID.”
However, O’Rear said McLane, 85, is doing well.
“I spoke with him on the phone again this morning and he’s certainly disappointed that he and Elizabeth couldn’t be (at the McLane Lecture) with their dear friends ... but he is really, really excited about you being here.”
The UMHB president was happy to share that Elizabeth McLane is not currently showing any signs of COVID-19.
“We praise the Lord that he’s doing well and has a very mild case,” O’Rear said.