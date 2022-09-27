BELTON — A quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has seen the Bell County Clerk’s Office be recognized for its work this week.
On Monday, the Texas Association of Counties recognized the office for its work at the start of the pandemic and its creation of an operations plan. County Clerk Shelley Coston accepted the 2022 County Best Practices Award alongside the rest of her department.
Coston said she and her office worked hard to make sure they could continue to serve the community despite the unfolding worldwide pandemic.
“We worked very, very hard to continue providing public services to our citizens during COVID,” Coston said. “We got creative with our measures in order to carry out that.”
Jody Seaborn, spokeswoman for the Texas Association of Counties, said the Bell County office never missed a beat in providing services to residents.
The county, Seaborn said, issued marriage license and birth and death certificates at pre-pandemic levels in the first month. The ability to allow the office to continue work despite the challenge is what won the office the award.
County Judge David Blackburn thanked Coston and her staff during Monday’s meeting, for both the work they have done during the pandemic and their day-to-day activities.
Officials said that every two years the association recognizes noteworthy innovation and solutions that improve or overcome problems faced by counties.
Seaborn said the association hopes that governments honored can serve as examples to be duplicated in other Texas counties.
This year, Bell County is one of seven across the state to be honored with the award. The other counties include Burleson, Harris, Hidalgo, Montgomery, Tarrant and Williamson.
“Dedication to serving the public runs through Bell County’s Continuity of Operations Plan,” Susan Redford, executive director of the association, said. “We hope this award inspires other counties to reach for new solutions when events demand them.”