Baylor Scott & White hospitals — including the Temple medical center — participated in a study with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed vaccine boosters are highly effective against severe illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We are honored that our Texas-based team was able to again contribute to the global effort to understand and prevent COVID-19 illness,” said Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Health. “The data out (Friday), some of which came from our hospital in Temple, shows that a third dose was highly effective at preventing hospitalizations related to COVID-19. A 90% effectiveness rate is further proof that the vaccines are working to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, which is what they were intended to do.”
The new data — collected from Aug. 26 to Jan. 5 — included figures from 51 hospitals in the Baylor Scott & White network and 208 other medical facilities in nine different states containing 222,772 encounters and 87,903 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“Rates of COVID-19 cases were lowest among fully vaccinated persons with a booster dose, compared with fully vaccinated persons without a booster dose, and much lower than rates among unvaccinated persons,” according to a CDC morbidity and mortality weekly report published Friday. “A third dose was highly effective during both the Delta- and Omicron-predominant periods at preventing COVID-19-associated encounters and at preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalizations.”
Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, has studied vaccines in the area since 1997. Her department was fundamental in examining and gathering the data sent to the CDC.
“We are looking at what is happening in our emergency rooms and our urgent care centers and what is happening in our hospitals,” she said. “This is the care we have been giving. We are pulling the data and analyzing that data about what is happening in our health care institutions.”
The figures were not separated by regions but instead combined to show total numbers across all institutions participating in the study.
Gaglani said the data included three weeks detailing 18,000 encounters in emergency rooms and urgent care centers and 1,577 hospitalizations of COVID-19 with the omicron variant as the predominant strain of the virus affecting patients across all sites.
“This is very early interim data as far as the vaccine effectiveness go,” she said. “What it is showing is that the third dose is preventing hospital admissions 90% in the vaccinated booster people and also preventing emergency room visits 82%. It is definitely protecting people better than the two doses over six months ago.”
She said that although the data only covers three weeks, the figures would continue to be studied, and she does not expect the effectiveness against omicron to change as more data is collected.
“We have data delivery every two weeks,” she said. “The numbers might get more refined as we get more data, but this is very good initial news. The data would look better as we find numbers, but I doubt our findings will change. Unless … we get another variant or something like that.”
RNA viruses such as COVID-19 need human cells to replicate themselves. Gaglani said that as the virus interacts with the cells to reproduce, errors occur, which is how new variants emerge.
“A lot of times, these variants make the virus weaker, and those variants don’t survive,” she said. “Some of the variants get more fit, and … they get some qualities that survive better. These are variants that are taking over. The less people that get infected, the less variants that are going around.”
The more time that passes between boosters and the original two shots, the less protection the body has against the disease, Gaglani said.
“Our antibodies fall, and that’s why we’re needing the boosters so that we can maintain those high antibody levels and have those higher protections,” she said. “That’s why we’re asking people to get boosters and keep those infections down. Then it won’t get transmitted as much, and we will be having a little more of an upper hand on the viruses.”
Gaglani said she recommends anyone who had a second dose of the vaccine more than five months ago get a booster to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 infections and new variants.
“The more people, even young people, that get the booster, then we can get rid of this high transmission rate faster,” she said. “Older people and those immune-compromised should be getting three doses instead of the two doses as their primary doses.”
She said those older or at high risk should be looking at a fourth dose to be fully protected since boosters for that segment of the population were available about five months ago.
Vaccines offer better protection against the virus than previous infections, according to Gaglani, who said the vaccines provide more reliable protection.
“The immunity that you get from infection is short-lived and is unpredictable,” she said. “If you have a mild infection, you will have low antibody levels and might be even shorter than those with a vaccination. With the vaccine, we know that you will have a good antibody level, and it will last at least five months.”