Some Bell County health care workers may soon find themselves out of work following their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Friday is the deadline for employees, volunteers, contractors and students at health care provider Baylor Scott & White Health to get vaccinated under its new policy. The provider announced the vaccine mandate in late July following a rise in COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant.
Those employees who were not fully vaccinated, or had an exemption approved by the provider, could be fired.
Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer of the Baylor Scott & White-Temple region, previously said that almost 98 percent of the physicians working at Baylor Scott & White were already vaccinated before the mandate was issued.
“It’s also to protect others,” Sibbitt said. “… We’re here to help people, and what we’re trying to do by vaccinating our health care workforce is maintaining a healthy workforce so we can continue to care for as many patients as possible.”
Not everyone at the health care provider has been in support of the mandate, with those who would be affected protesting the new requirement.
In August, some employees at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple staged a protest along 31st Street, with those opposed saying they should be allowed to make their own choices.
Susannah Barker, an operating room nurse, said she was one of the lucky ones who received an exemption from the mandate but still opposes the requirement. She said she requested both a physical and a religious exemption but didn’t know which one she was approved for.
Barker said she thought that nobody should be forced to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She said she was not concerned about spreading the virus even she contracts it.
“It’s a mandate, and I don’t think we, as free people, should be told what to put into our bodies,” Barker said. “And then, if we didn’t do what the system is telling us, we would lose our jobs. That is just not right.”
While she did get an exemption, Barker said she knows others who did not and will need to decide between getting the vaccination or leaving their jobs. She said it was a bittersweet feeling knowing she got an exemtion and others didn’t.
Going forward, Barker said, she plans to stay at Baylor Scott & White and is already planning to reapply next year for her exemption from the mandate.
Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones said the provider did not yet have any specific information on the number of vaccinated employees or what departments they were in due to the process still being ongoing.
Despite this, Jones said, the provider does know that a “vast majority of our team has been vaccinated.”