Baylor Scott & White has made sleeping accommodations for its staff in Bell County, who are working despite the region’s inclement weather.
“Our leaders worked over the past week to prepare – making arrangements for team members to remain onsite at the hospital and at nearby hotels to accommodate those working during this unprecedented and prolonged winter storm,” Baylor Scott & White said in a news release. “We are closely monitoring staffing needs and working quickly to deploy team members and resources as needed.”
The hospital system urged residents to remain indoors when possible, noting an increasing number of weather-related injuries within its emergency departments.
“As a reminder, all Baylor Scott & White hospitals remain open,” the health care system said. “Baylor Scott & White and McLane Children’s clinics are providing care virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17, and drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed. In-person and vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 are being rescheduled.”
These virtual care options are accessible through patients’ MyBSWHealth app or by visiting MyBSWHealth.com online. Baylor Scott & White also will post future updates online at BSWHealth.com and News.BSWHealth.com.
“We appreciate the commitment of our staff who work to maintain our facilities, patient care and support services during this winter weather event,” Baylor Scott & White said.