Bell County surpassed 700 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday — a trend Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell stressed as concerning with Thanksgiving approaching.
Friday also saw another high school football game canceled, as Salado advanced to the next round of the playoffs after opponent Rusk saw a virus outbreak that affected its football team.
Although Bell County’s 716 active cases are not its most to date, Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram it is not far from that mark. “For the period of July 1-July 14 we had 1,109 cases. That was at the highest peak,” she said.
Deaths remained at 104.
“The increase in cases has been steady and there is certainly concern about a possible spike after Thanksgiving,” she said. “I do hope that our residents take precautions to reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission during the holiday. We have a holiday guidance document under ‘COVID Resources’ on the main page of the health district website.”
Bell County has now totaled 7,212 cases, and 6,496 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
COVID-19 therapy
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of State Health Services will begin distributing bamlanivimab — a monoclonal antibody therapy that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an “emergency use authorization” for on Monday — to acute care hospitals next week.
Abbott said these weekly shipments will reach hospitals throughout the state.
"This initial allotment of bamlanivimab will help health care professionals effectively treat cases of COVID-19 within their communities and aid in reducing hospitalizations," Abbott said in a news release. "I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing Texas with this crucial antibody therapy that will help keep Texans safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
Bartlett ISD cancels school
Bartlett Independent School District canceled school Friday in response to possible COVID-19 contact.
"Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, and out of an abundance of caution, Bartlett ISD will cancel school (Friday) for all students," Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger said in a letter to families. “Doing this will allow our staff to deep clean our school, and to take every safety measure necessary to keep students, staff and the community safe.”
Clevenger said further information will follow on the district’s Facebook page and website.
Area school districts
Salado High’s football playoff was canceled Friday after Rusk High reported an outbreak among its team.
“Rusk High School has forfeited the (playoff) game due to players testing positive for COVID-19 and other players having to quarantine because they came in close contact,” Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
The forfeiture will advance Salado High to the next round of the playoffs against Bellville High next week.
“The date, time and location of that game will be determined and announced soon,” Novotny said. “Those of you that have already purchased tickets can either use them next week for our playoff game against Bellville, or you can bring them back to the high school office or civic center for a refund.”
All four of Salado ISD’s active cases are at Salado High, Novotny said.
Active cases in the Killeen Independent School District are on the rise, as 44 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last seven days: 22 students and 17 staff. These cases were largely driven by elementary and high school campuses — a noticeable trend since tracking began on March 16.
Elementary campuses account for 37 percent of Killeen’s ISD’s cumulative cases, while high schools represent about 35.5 percent of the district’s total infections, according to district data.
There are 16 active cases in the Belton Independent School District: five at Belton high, three at Lake Belton High, three at Pirtle Elementary, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary and one attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These cases represent nearly 0.11 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to its dashboard.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report will update around 5 p.m.
Its latest update, which logged cases reported between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, showed 11 infections: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at the administration building, one with transportation and two attributed to “auxiliary.”
Bird Creek Burger Co. closure
Bird Creek Burger Co. hopes to reopen its doors on Sunday after an employee case of COVID-19 was identified earlier this week.
The restaurant is actively undergoing a deep clean until then.
“Our priorities are to our families’, employees’ and customers’ health and will continue to act in a manner that reflects those priorities,” Bird Creek Burger Co. said in a Facebook post. “As always, we will continue to follow CDC and Bell County health guidelines.”