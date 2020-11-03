The deadline to participate in the city of Temple’s annual Christmas parade is this Friday. To sign up visit https://bit.ly/35SCdKo.
This year’s format will be a little different due to COVID-19. Floats participating in the parade will be “frozen” in place along the parade route, with attendees driving through the displays.
The parade will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and stretch along downtown Temple.
For more information, visit templeparks.com or call 254.298.5690.
This updated format will allow for social distancing and no direct contact between event attendees