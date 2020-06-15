The Ralph Wilson Youth Club has temporarily closed after a second child tested positive for the coronavirus.
The club was notified by a parent Monday that their child tested positive for COVID-19, Executive Director Brett E. Williams said Monday.
Staffers immediately located the child, who was placed under the supervision of the club nurse until the parent arrived to pick up the child.
Staff proceeded to disinfect the areas that had been frequented by the youth, Williams said.
The club notified all board members, staff members and parents.
After discussions with officials from the Bell County Public Health District, the club decided to close for a minimum of 24 hours so a deep cleansing of the facility can be done, Williams said.
“Following these discussions, the decision has been made by Ralph Wilson Youth Club to close for a minimum of 24 hours, although Bell County Public Health District officials reassured Ralph Wilson Youth Club staff that remaining open is not posing a health threat to the community,” Williams said in a news release.
Last week, the club handled its first case of coronavirus when another child tested positive and continued to remain open in a decreased capacity.
The club is “urging all parents to engage in continued observation for symptoms related to COVID-19,” the release said. “Upon reopening, the club will remain committed to a detailed screening process of all employees and kids prior to their entrance to the facility.”
Ralph Wilson Youth Club will continue a comprehensive cleaning program that involves continued cleaning during hours of operation, in addition to after-hours cleaning. Employees and youth will continue to have access to hand sanitizer in each area of the club, and all employees will continue to wear a mask for the duration of their work shift, the release said.