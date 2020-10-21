The Bell County Public Health District identified 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,077. Deaths remained at 95.
“We did see a fair number of new recoveries, which led to a decline in the number of active cases, and a corresponding decline in the incidence rate,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Robison-Chadwell said this continued decline in active cases is precisely what the Health District was hoping to see, and asked Bell County residents to keep doing their part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
She added how the Health District’s online dashboard is expected to fully update around 3 p.m.
Local school districts
Salado Independent School District announced its first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 since Sept. 27 on Wednesday.
“One of our eighth-grade students tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “Any students or employees that were within close contact of this student have been quarantined for 14 days.”
The Killeen Independent School District surpassed 200 cases on Wednesday with 82 students and 120 staff having tested positive for COVID-19 since March 16. Approximately 37 percent of these cases stem from elementary school campuses, according to district data.
Active cases in the Belton Independent School District are trending downward. There are now nine active cases in Belton ISD spanning eight campuses: two at Southwest Elementary, one at Belton High, one at Belton New Tech High, one at Lake Belton High, one at High Point Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary and one infection attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These cases represent 0.06 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard will update around 5 p.m. Tuesday’s update, which reflected cases tallied between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, showed two cases: one at Temple High and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.