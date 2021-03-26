ROCKDALE — A small line of people moved quickly at the former Rockdale Medical Clinic in Milam County on Friday.
People at the clinic were there to receive either their first or second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Zach Stockton, 20, said that even though he was young and didn’t have to worry so much about the virus he still wanted to make sure he got it just in case.
“My dad is 74 so I needed to get it for him especially,” Stockton said. “I wasn’t really nervous before, but I was a little while getting it because you see all this stuff going on. It is not a big deal for me.”
Stockton said his parents both previously got both of their doses so he felt he knew what to expect when he went in for his first shot Friday.
Stockton said his mother, a teacher, had seen some side effects from the vaccine but she had felt well again after a couple of days.
Milam County has been pushing the vaccine within the county, so far having more than 5,000 people get their first dose and about 2,500 receiving their second.
County Judge Steve Young said the county previously had about 4,000 people on its waiting list but finished making it through those last week. He said the county is now searching for as many people as it can to get them vaccinated.
The county has continued to quickly move through its wait list, giving vaccines to both local residents and those coming from other counties.
“We have 600 individuals on the waiting list, so now is a good time to sign up,” Young said. “With expanded eligibility, the numbers will go up, so do not delay. If you want a shot, give us a call and we will get you vaccinated in short order.”
Milam County reported having 12 active cases Thursday along with five hospitalizations. In total, the county has seen 1,381 cases of COVID-19 along with 45 deaths from the virus.
Young said so far the county has tested 3,258 people, with 962 of those tests coming back positive for a 29 percent positivity rate.
Forrest Lunday, 71, and his wife Jean, 64, both were at the clinic Friday to receive the second dose of their Moderna vaccine.
Jean said she and her husband both did not have much of a reaction to the first shot and were not worried about getting their second.
Forrest said he has known two people with underlying health conditions that got the virus and encouraged anyone, especially those at risk, to get the vaccine.
“I would encourage anybody to get it,” Forrest said. “I know two people with diabetes who got it, one of them passed and the other one got out of the hospital and is still on oxygen. If they have any underlining health conditions like diabetes or anything that impedes their immune system, then to me it is a no-brainer.”