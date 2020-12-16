Belton Independent School District administrators want to keep students in school for traditional face-to-face instruction when classes resume in January after Christmas break.
But the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bell County may determine if that is possible.
“Please wash your hands, please make sure that we (are) as physically distant as we possibly can in these situations because we want to keep our kids in school — that’s our ultimate goal in all of this,” Superintendent Matt Smith said during a Belton ISD trustee meeting this week.
Belton ISD is preparing for whatever may lay ahead for students and staff next month. The school board approved the submission of a waiver to the Texas Education Agency that would allow the district to use up to 2,100 minutes of instruction so teachers can better plan in case of the district moving to a hybrid schedule if the area sees a coronavirus case spike.
Currently, the district is in Scenario 3 of its five-level COVID-19 response plan. In this stage, students attend in-person classes five days a week. As of last week, 9,602 students are in school while 3,100 are at-home learners, according to district data.
“Nothing has changed with the scenarios we are in right now,” Smith stressed.
Local health officials are bracing for a likely jump in cases following Christmas and New Year’s Day. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Public Health District, on Wednesday asked residents to keep their holiday gatherings to people who live in the same household and avoid all non-essential travel and large gatherings.
Bell County is still reeling with post-Thanksgiving infections — which started appearing in health district data about two weeks following the holiday. Since December started, the county has seen its single-day highest increase, with 369 cases on Dec. 7; its second highest daily jump, with 259 infections on Monday; and eight days with at least 100 new cases.
The increasing number of infections led the health district on Dec. 10 to move its COVID-19 threat level assessment to Level 1 — the highest stage. It means the county has severe, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus. The change did not come with any directives — which only Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott can issue at this time.
Belton ISD had 70 active cases Wednesday, according to the district’s dashboard — which does not distinguish infections between students and staff.
“Our numbers are increasing in Bell County,” Smith said. “We know that the threat level was escalated by our county health authority the other day, and it’s important to point out — while that does not trigger a reaction from Belton ISD to do something different — we do need to monitor our data, monitor the data of our county and of our state but also monitor the data internally of our schools, and try to make sure we that we are making the best decisions possible.”
Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said the waiver is only for districts that have an approved asynchronous instruction plan, like Belton ISD. The plan allows districts to let teachers and students to work online at different times rather than all at once in a synchronous learning environment.
“This (waiver) is in the event if we have to go to a hybrid scenario,” Golden said, referring to Scenario 4 in the district’s coronavirus response plan. “We don’t have to use it at all.”
School board member Chris Flor asked if it is possible for a specific campus to go into a hybrid or all-remote scenario if COVID-19 figures at it are high. Smith said that is an option.
Belton ISD kicked off the 2020-21 school year in the hybrid scenario. Students had set days on which they attended in-person classes and remote classes. All students, though, had remote classes on Wednesdays. The district shifted to its current stage on Oct. 5.
“We will deploy that (a hybrid scenario) if needed, but it’s not automatically built into any kind of calendar or schedule,” Smith said, emphasizing any changes in how in-person classes are conducted will be announced through official district communication channels, such as its website, social media or direct contact to parents. “I want to be really clear: Our plan is to open in Scenario 3, if possible. We will continue to plan to do that.”