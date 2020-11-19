This June 7, 2020, photo provided by June Linnertz shows her father, James Gill, seen through a window at Cherrywood Pointe nursing home in Plymouth, Minn. Gill died of Lewy Body Dementia, according to a copy of his death certificate provided to the AP. Linnertz said she always expected her father to die of the condition, which causes a progressive loss of memory and movement, but never thought he would end his days in so much needless pain.