BELTON — Bell County renters, along with rental property owners, will soon have some relief from late bills to help stop evictions.
County commissioners entered into a contract with Hill Country Community Action Monday for a partnership in distributing more than $10.9 million in federal funds for rental assistance. The Commissioners Court voted unanimously to both approve the submitted program for dispersing the funds and entering into a contract with the organization.
County officials said the funds, given directly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will need to be distributed by September.
County Judge David Blackburn said it was important for the county to first focus the aid on those residents and property owners who have already filed for evictions in local courts.
“There are targeted groups that are going to have the eligibility pools for this program,” Blackburn said. “The idea with this was to go progressively through, starting with the eviction process. Hopefully, we can expend all of the funds the treasury is granting through that process.”
Eligibility for the program is being restricted to those at or below 80 percent of the area median income of $63,900 for a family of four. Applicants will also need to show that they have one or more household members who are unemployed or saw reduced income or incurred significant costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants will need to show the county that they are also at risk of homelessness or live in unhealthy living conditions.
On top of those being targeted for eviction, prioritization will also be given to those who make below 50 percent of the area median family income.
“Eligible services are past due utilities and rent not to have been incurred prior to March 13, 2020,” Ashley Johnson, director of finance and administration at Community Action, said. “Anything after that point we can help with, also current and project up to three months of utilities.”
Johnson said the organization will be working with other local groups to help identify those most in need of the funds before opening it to a wider range of residents who may not be even eligible.
Blackburn said directions for applying for the aid, as well as more information on who will qualify, is planned to be put on the county’s website as well as Hill Country’s site.