Plans are to have fall sports in Texas during the 2020-21 school year, though start dates will differ for some classifications.
In response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the University Interscholastic League – which governs the state’s public school extracurricular activities, including athletics – on Tuesday released a modified schedule for fall sports that delayed the start of competition for Classes 5A and 6A but kept things as is for Classes 1A-4A.
“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, the UIL Executive Director. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”
Under the new schedule, football and volleyball programs at 5A and 6A schools such as Temple and Belton High will be allowed to start training for their respective seasons Sept. 7, instead of the original date of Aug. 3. Regular-season volleyball matches can begin Sept. 14 with the football campaign kicking off Sept. 24.
Other 5A and 6A falls sports affected include cross country and team tennis, which can hold their first meets and matches Sept. 7.
The delay pushes back football state championships to Jan. 2021. State championships for team tennis are now slated for Nov. 11-12, for cross country Dec. 5 and volleyball Dec. 11-12.
Fall sports for smaller schools can start practicing for the season Aug. 3 as previously scheduled. The first football games will be Aug. 27. Volleyball matches will commence Aug. 10 while team tennis and cross country can have initial competitions Aug. 17.
“These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state. This plan provides a delay for schools in highly populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule,” the UIL said in a statement. “Acknowledging the situation is not always clear-cut and that COVID-19 affects every community differently, the plan also allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons.”
Marching band will start Sept. 7.
More information can be found on the UIL website.