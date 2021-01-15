The Bell County Public Health District identified 105 COVID-19 cases on Friday, as active cases reached 2,903 — a day after Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the county took a step in the right direction.
Additional cases also were added to previous days, according to health district data. Deaths remained at 188.
“Our new case total including any for previous days 16,406 and 13,503 have recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our incidence rate is 799.9 per 100,000. Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
In late December, she emphasized how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a region with an incidence rate of over 200 to be in a “red zone.”
“We have a lot of work to drive that down,” Robison-Chadwell said at the time.
Area testing
The Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, will host a free COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday and Jan. 23, according to a city of Killeen news release. Registration for the testing, which will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., is required to be completed online in advance at honumg.info/KilleenEvents.
“Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected,” the release said. “Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.”
Anyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask, and results can be expected within 48 to 72 hours, according to the city of Killeen.
Area school districts
Every school in the Belton Independent School District has an active COVID-19 case, according to district data.
These 18 campuses are registering 75 combined infections: 11 at Lakewood Elementary, nine at South Belton Middle School, nine at Belton High, nine at Lake Belton High, six at Lake Belton Middle School, five at Belton Middle School, five at North Belton Middle School, three at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Miller Heights Elementary, three at Sparta Elementary, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Belton New Tech High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD attributed an additional eight infections to “other departments / buildings.”
Salado ISD has eight individuals recovering from COVID-19 after an infection was identified on Thursday.
“An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said. “Please continue to be careful through social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large groups of people so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”
Killeen ISD registered 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, according to its dashboard. These infections, which brought the district’s cumulative total to 1,142, largely stemmed from elementary school campuses — an ongoing trend in Killeen ISD.
Of the district’s 1,142 total cases, about 46.8 percent have spanned from elementary school campuses, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day dashboard, which is currently tracking cases logged between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, shows seven infections: three at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and one at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy. Updates to the dashboard are expected around 5 p.m.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 16,406; 13,503 recovered; 2,903 active, 27 more than Thursday; 188 dead*, 120 with comorbidities (63.83 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there were 249 people listed as hospitalized, 3 more than Thursday. Eight ICU beds were listed as available.
Temple: 5,203 cases (50 more than listed Thursday), 76 deaths
Killeen: 6,230 cases (63 more than Thursday), 53 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,175 cases (24 more than Thursday), 24 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,077 cases (9 more than Thursday), 18 deaths
Other: 1,721 cases (13 more than Thursday), 17 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 79,389 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.