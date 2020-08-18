Bell County public health officials Tuesday reported six more residents died from COVID-19 — making August the deadliest month for Bell County during the pandemic.
Three of the deaths occurred Monday while the remaining three happened on Friday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
So far, 13 COVID-19 deaths have occurred this month. That beats out June’s record of at least nine recorded deaths.
The county’s coronavirus death count is 32, according to the health district, which relies on hospitals for its fatality count.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell attributed the four-day delay in reporting Friday’s deaths to a mistake “that has been corrected,” she said.
A Killeen woman in her 80s, a Temple man in his 60s and a Belton man in his 60s died Monday.
A Belton woman in her 80s, a Killeen man in his 70s and a Bell County woman in her 70s died Friday.
“It is certainly unfortunate to have to report so many deaths in one day and our hearts go out to those who lost a loved one to this virus,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services added a new death to its Bell County COVID-19 fatality tally. The state pegged the county’s death count at 50 — an 18-person difference from local figures. The state bases its death figures on death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19.
Although only six new COVID-19 infections were reported Tuesday, Robison-Chadwell expects that number to change in the coming days.
At least 4,317 cases have been reported, with 3,287 recoveries. The health district logged an additional 56 recoveries and said the county’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was 10.66 percent on Tuesday. At least 40,482 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Overall, the health district increased its case total by 55. It added 20 cases to Monday’s count, making it 71. The health district also added 10 cases to Sunday’s daily increase. Previously, the health district did not record any new cases for that day. The remaining 19 cases were added to prior days.
“We did not add very many cases for today, specifically with most of the 55 reported being for previous days,” Robinson-Chadwell said. “This is because a number of our cases are those that the state sent us from their backlog that they have noted on their dashboard. I do expect we will add a few more cases that were reported today to the tally (on Wednesday).”
The Texas Department of State Health Services has a note on its COVID-19 dashboard that states several commercial laboratories recently submitted their backlogs of coronavirus tests.
“As the backlogged test results are added to the electronic reporting system, some counties are receiving notification of COVID positive results that were previously diagnosed but not reported to the local health department at the time the test was completed,” the note states. “For this reason, the statewide confirmed case counts and some county case counts will include some older cases over the next few days.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the state backlog of cases during a news conference in Fort Worth.
“There were several reasons for the backlog. One is the capabilities of the Department of State Health Services were limited to accepting no more than 45,000 test cases per day,” Abbott said. “They have worked with a team to ensure that was increased four- or five-fold. Because of that limitation of 45,000 per day, it meant there were hundreds of thousands that didn’t not get timely logged.”
Private labs, Abbott said, were slow to report positive test results — sometimes taking one to two weeks to report it to the state. Some labs, he explained, have now fixed their reporting turnaround to only a day or two.
“The bottom line is this and that is maybe for another few days there could be some number adjustments that are coming in but the problems underlying that have now been solved,” Abbott said.