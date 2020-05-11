Temple Independent School District’s elementary and early childhood students will receive free breakfast and lunch next academic year regardless of socioeconomic status after the school board voted Monday to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program.
The provision provides schools with high percentages of students from low-income families the opportunity to waive the cost of meals on campus.
“Since all elementary campuses now qualify, the administration is much more comfortable with participating in this program at the elementary schools — there will not be a ‘fairness’ issue of some children eating free at one school while children of the same age would not have that opportunity at another campus,” Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said.
Although Temple ISD administration has considered participating in the program, Superintendent Bobby Ott said recent experiences with COVID-19 have given the district an added perspective.
“We’ve talked with our elementary principals and I think through the COVID-19 experience and seeing the true value and benefit of our feeding program, we can’t help but believe that it’s added perspective to the idea of making the application and falling through with it,” Ott said. “We know that students learn best when their basic needs are met.”
Boyd said the district is finding new ways to identify economically disadvantaged children since the application for free and reduced meals at the elementary and early education schools has been eliminated. Ott said the process to identify economically disadvantaged children is not expected to be difficult.
Temple ISD will utilize a local income survey template provided from Education Service Center’s Region 12. This will help prevent Temple ISD from losing any federal funding that comes from identifying lower-income populations in the district.
“I think families, in talking with other districts, know the survival and continuation of the CEP program is contingent on reported income. So I think they will certainly comply with that,” Ott said.
During COVID-19, Temple ISD has provided over 38,000 free to-go meals to students across Central Texas, including those from neighboring districts.