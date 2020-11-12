BELTON — The Bell County Vehicle Registration Office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton canceled all public appointments after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said these cancellations extend through the remainder of the week, but vehicle registration offices in Temple, Killeen and Fort Hood will remain open.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke involved the Bell County Public Health District and Bell County Judge David Blackburn when determining whether to close the office’s doors for sanitization.
“We are just looking out for the best interest of our staff and the community,” Luedeke said in a news release. “We want to do everything we can to make sure everyone stays safe.”
Luedeke noted appointment cancellations may be extended depending on staffing availability next week.