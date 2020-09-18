The Bell County Public Health District identified 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as active cases fell to 269 — five fewer than Thursday.
Bell County sits at 5,200 lab-confirmed cases to date, and at least 46,174 cumulative tests have been administered.
Coronavirus-related deaths remained at 77 with individuals 60 years and older accounting for a bulk of the fatalities. Those aged 70 and older are responsible for 74 percent of the deaths.
Although Belton Independent School District did not identify any new cases, there are still five combined active cases from North Belton Middle School and South Belton Middle School — 0.2 percent of Belton ISD’s student population.
Student cases in Killeen ISD reached double-digits Friday after the district’s morning update. There have been 10 confirmed student cases and 55 employee infections in Killeen ISD, since tracking began March 16.
Temple Independent School District has yet to update its dashboard.