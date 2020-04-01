The Bell County Public Health District Wednesday identified two additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the local tally of known infections to 46.
The two new cases are a Belton man in his 30s and a Harker Heights man in his 50s.
The health district also reported 10 people have recovered from the coronavirus. The county has reported one death, a Temple woman in her 80s.
Temple continues to be the epicenter of the local pandemic. Bell County’s second largest city has at least 20 cases — a plurality.
They include a male younger than 20; two women in their 20s; two women in their 30s; two women in their 40s; three women and two men in their 50s; four men and a woman in their 60s; two women in their 70s; and a woman in her 80s, who died Thursday.
Killeen, the county’s largest city, now has 15 known infections. They include a male younger than 20; a woman in her 20s; a man and woman in their 30s; three men and three women in their 40s; a woman in her 50s; two women and a man in their 60s; and a man in his 70s.
Belton, the county seat, now has four known cases: a female younger than 20; a man in his 20s; a man in his 30s; and a man in his 60s.
Harker Heights has three cases: two women in their 40s and a man in his 50s.
Rural Bell County has at least four infected individuals: a man in his 30s; a man in his 50s; a man in his 70s; and a man in his 80s. The health district is categorizing infections from unincorporated areas of the county and small towns as Bell County cases.
The gender gap of local coronavirus is narrowing. Women still make up a slight majority, 52.2 percent, of Bell County infections, Men account for 47.8 percent.
Age, though, is still evenly split between people who are younger than 50 and those who are older than 50.
This developing story will be updated.