Temple Community Clinic and Belton’s Body of Christ Clinic and its dental clinic are closed until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The ongoing safety of patients, staff and communities are the primary focus of the clinics.
People with appointments at the Temple Community Clinic will be receiving a phone call from staff in the next few days to discuss options.
Clinic staff will be working traditional hours to take phone calls on prescriptions and message providers with questions.
“We will do our best to accommodate your needs in collaboration with your provider’s schedule,” the clinic said in a news release.
Temple clinic patients who are are in need of medication refills or have another medical necessity should call the clinic at 254-771-3374.
Body of Christ Clinic patients who have appointments will have the option to have a telephone visit with a provider during their scheduled appointment time. The clinic is not accepting new patients at this time.
Call the medical clinic at 254-939-9500 and leave a message if you are a current medical patient and are experiencing any of these symptoms:
• Within the past 14 days, have you traveled to countries that are on travel restriction, including China, Iran, South Korea, UK, Ireland or most of Europe*?
• Have you been in contact with someone who has, or is suspected to have, COVID-19?
• Fever, cough, shortness of breath. The following symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Call the clinic and leave a message if medication refills are needed.
The Body of Christ Dental Clinic is closed except for emergency treatment. If you are a current patient and are experiencing pain, call the clinic at 254-613-5052 and leave a message.
As new information and guidance is received changes may be needed.
“We will make sure to keep you up to date on all decisions as they are made,” the clinic said in a release
For information regarding COVID-19, call 211 or visit websites of health and health care agencies:
• Baylor Scott and White Health's Information regarding COVID-19
• Center for Disease Control's website
• Texas Department of State Health Services
• Bell County Public Health District