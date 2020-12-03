Bell County is experiencing what is expected to be the start of a surge following Thanksgiving gatherings and the Bell County Public Health District urges residents to carefully consider any winter holiday plans.
“Today marks seven days after Thanksgiving … with the largest bump expected by Monday and Tuesday next week. Hopefully, we do not see the increase we expect,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “For those making plans for Christmas ... we recommend, as we did for Thanksgiving, that families only gather with those that they live with.”
Bell County has now totaled 8,981 cases after 126 infections were attributed to Thursday’s single-day increase, and at least 7,798 people have reportedly recovered to date. Active cases also saw a slight uptick to 1,183 — 69 more than Wednesday. Deaths remained at 121.
On Thursday, Robison-Chadwell provided a correction to her Wednesday statement regarding Bell County’s latest six fatalities.
“I was made aware yesterday that my statement on deaths did not match with the dashboard so I took a look this morning and, sure enough, I accidentally typed Temple for one death when I should have typed Belton,” she told the Telegram. “Those who unfortunately passed include a man in his 80s from Temple, a woman in her 80s from Harker Heights, a man in his 80s from Temple, a man in his 60s from Belton, a woman in her 60s from Bell County and a man in his 60s from Bell County.”
But Robison-Chadwell also offered a reminder how other data published to the health district’s dashboard is provisional and can be subject to further updates.
“Occasionally, (death certificates) will be updated with changes that can include comorbidities not listed on an original or changes in residence,” she said. “The data is provisional and will occasionally see changes as we manage the dataset. If a case is found to have been erroneously reported to Bell County, we will not continue to report that case once it changes jurisdiction for example. That has happened in the past. Changes in demographics happen on occasion as well.”
Extension of emergency SNAP benefits
Approximately $204 million in emergency funding will be provided through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for December, the state announced. Gov. Greg Abbott said these allocated funds are in response to the state of Texas’ continued efforts against COVID-19.
“The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits ensures that Texans can continue to provide nutritious food for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbott said in a statement. “I thank the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) for their ongoing partnership as we provide the support and resources that Texas families need during this time.”
Nearly $1.7 billion in emergency SNAP funding — benefitting approximately 1.7 million Texans — was provided between April and November.
“These expanded benefits will continue to help feed families during this ongoing pandemic,” Wayne Salter, deputy executive commissioner of access and eligibility services for Texas Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “We also want to remind recipients to protect their health and safety by wearing masks and keeping socially distant when shopping.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 22 active COVID-19 cases after infections reported during the Thanksgiving holiday were added to the dashboard. These “handful” of cases were included in an effort to maintain transparency, the district said.
“As a district, we want to be as transparent as possible and paint a complete picture of how COVID-19 is impacting Belton ISD students and staff,” Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, told the Telegram on Wednesday. “That’s why we decided to track cases reported during holiday breaks on our district COVID-19 active case dashboard, even though these students and staff did not present an exposure risk to others while at a school.”
Killeen Independent School District has registered 529 cumulative cases since March 16: 247 students and 282 staff.
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest report — reflecting cases logged between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 — showed 10 cases: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.