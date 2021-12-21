The Bell County Public Health District reported two new deaths of COVID-19, following two weeks of no case increases.
The new deaths now bring the county’s total to 752 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The county has not seen much change in the number of infected residents since the start of the month, with case numbers and hospitalizations only slightly changing from day to day.
Costa Claver, epidemiologist with the health district, said the deaths took place on Oct. 1 and Dec. 9.
Of the two deaths, one was a man in his 60s from Temple and the other was a man in his 40s from Killeen. The district was unable to release more information due to privacy concerns.
Local virus identification
Baylor Scott & White announced its efforts to help with identifying cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant Tuesday.
The announcement by the health provider comes the day after Bell County reported its first confirmed case of the variant on Monday. The new variant has been widespread, now becoming the most dominant variant in the United States, overtaking delta.
Deke Jones, spokesman for the health provider, said right now the work being done by the company to sequence positive cases of the virus is critical.
Sequencing of COVID-19 strains, to identify any positive cases of the delta or omicron variants, allows public health officials to have a better picture of how the coronavirus is spreading locally.
Jones said the most important thing right now to defend against the virus is for more people to get vaccinated, and those who have been inoculated to get their booster shots.
“With the holiday season upon us — and the promise of precious time with friends and family — we must continue taking necessary and evidence-based precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Jones said.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 34,972; 34,037 recovered; 183 active; 752 dead
In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas Milam and Mills counties, the percentage of hospital beds taken up by patients with COVID-19 is 3.15%, or 35 cases.
Temple: 9,723
Killeen: 14,858
Belton: 4,067
Harker Heights: 2,475
Other: 3,833
Vaccinations
For those looking to get vaccinated, appointments can be made at many local stores and pharmacies.
These locations include local CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies as well as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. While some locations require appointments, which can be done online or over the phone, others allow for walk-in appointments.
Those searching for their nearest vaccine location can go online to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.