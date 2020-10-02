Active cases of COVID-19 in Bell County dropped to 320 on Friday — 23 fewer than Thursday.
There are now 5,517 cumulative cases logged in Bell County, and at least 5,113 people have reportedly recovered from the virus, according to Bell County Public Health District data. Deaths remained at 84.
These newly identified cases were logged as Baylor Scott & White Research Institute in Dallas enrolled the world’s first four patients on a new clinical trial from California-based Gilead Sciences.
This “randomized, blinded and placebo-controlled study” will evaluate the effectiveness of an inhaled solution of remdesivir with COVID-19 patients.
“Even after a validated vaccine is available to the public, we will need to continue measures to control the spread of the virus, such as masks and distancing, and treat people who are infected,” Dr. Robert Gottlieb, a physician scientist at Baylor Scott & White, said in a news release. “We need therapies to help fight the virus earlier, before it potentially causes pneumonia.”
Gottlieb said antiviral drugs for influenza are most effective when administered during the earlier stages of an infection.
“Our aim is to do the same for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” he said. “The body does not absorb a pill form of remdesivir, so we need another way to deliver an antiviral for COVID-19 to patients at home in the community. Since the lungs, mouth, and nose are a major target of the virus, our hope is that an inhaled solution of remdesivir might prevent progression to COVID-19 pneumonia.”
However, the European Medicines Agency recently started a safety review after some patients receiving remdesivir in Europe reported serious kidney problems, according to the Associated Press.
In a statement on Friday, the EU regulator said it isn't clear whether remdesivir was causing the "acute kidney injury," but that the issue "warrants further investigation." The approval for the drug was originally fast-tracked with an understanding that more evidence would be submitted after a license was granted.
"The benefits to these severely ill patients outweigh the risks of making the medicine available despite having less complete data than normally expected," the EMA said.
The European Medicines Agency said the potential kidney toxicity brought forth by remdesivir was evaluated when conditional approval was given. However, that analysis was primarily based on animal studies.
EMA also noted how these kidney injuries could be linked to other medical factors, including diabetes and the coronavirus itself.
Despite the launch of a safety review, EMA said recommendations for the administration of remdesivir remain unchanged — a treatment, which has shown to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover more quickly.
EMA said “enhanced safety monitoring” is in place to detect any potentially worrying and unexpected side effects from remdesivir.
Nursing facility safety projects
Texas nursing facilities will have the opportunity to purchase plexiglass barriers and tents after Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced $3.5 million in federal funding for safety projects.
This funding — which can be applied for beginning Oct. 5 through the HHSC — was generated to provide these spaces an extra line of defense during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we open nursing facilities to essential caregivers and visitors, the state of Texas is working to protect the health and safety of both residents and their families,” Abbott said in a statement. “With this funding, we will help keep nursing facility residents and their families safe while ensuring that residents can be with their loved ones and receive the support they need.”
The plexiglass barriers are approved for indoor visitations if the site’s county has an infection rate below 10 percent. Facilities can receive up to $3,000 for these projects.
“This funding will enhance the health and safety of nursing facility residents and their families as facilities across the state welcome essential caregivers and other visitors, who are providing much-needed support to their loved ones,” HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young said.
Local school districts
Lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the Killeen Independent School District, as 10 cases were identified at high school campuses this week. Cases at Killeen ISD high schools account for nearly 28 percent of the district’s known infections, according to district data.
There are now 111 known cases in Killeen ISD since tracking began on March 16: 35 students and 76 staff.
Belton Independent School District has seven active cases after High Point Elementary registered its first known infection. There also are two cases at Belton High, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Belton Middle School and one at “other departments/buildings.”
Temple Independent School District’s seven-dashboard, which is currently tracking lab-confirmed cases from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, shows four cases: Three at Temple High and one at Lamar Middle School.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.