Four Bell County residents died of COVID-19, bringing the toll of fallen residents to 750, the Bell County Public Health District said Tuesday.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said the deaths reported on the district’s dashboard occurred between early September and late November.
These four new deaths included a man in his 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
Holland vaccines
The health district on Tuesday continued its efforts to get schoolchildren vaccinated against COVID-19 by announcing a second clinic this week.
The clinic is a combined effort between the public health district, Holland Independent School District and the Texas Department of State Health Services. Officials said the clinic will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Holland Cindy Gunn Student Center, 501 Crockett St.
Open to the public, the clinic will offer doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 5 and older.
Officials said those children intending to get the vaccine will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“We are partnering with our local school districts and community partners to provide vaccine events near or on school campuses and in a variety of areas of our community to ensure getting the vaccine is accessible and convenient for parents and students,” Morrow said.
The district has been hosting similar vaccination clinics for local school districts, hoping to get more students protected against the deadly virus.
A similar clinic is set to be held from 3-7 p.m. today, inside the Rogers Elementary School cafeteria, 802 Cemetery Road, with the health district and the state department working with that city’s school district.
Health district officials said COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be safe and effective, and are being constantly monitored by the Food and Drug Administration. Officials said this effort has been the most comprehensive and intense monitoring program in the country’s history.