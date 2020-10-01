BELTON — A new agreement between Bell County and local clinics will now mean a change in health care services for many in the county.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Temple Community Clinic and the Greater Killeen Community Clinic last week. The agreement would have the two organizations take over the primary care for the Bell County Indigent Health Care medical services, with the county paying each clinic $500,000.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the agreement, which went into effect Thursday, would make the services provided better for both the county and patients.
“I know this is something the court has talked about for years in terms of finding a more effective and efficient way to deliver these services,” Blackburn said. “This is a noteworthy day when it comes to indigent health care services in the county. Fundamental shifts don’t occur with one entity working, its multiple entities and multiple people working together to make this happen.”
Previously, all of the county’s indigent services used local hospitals for their care, but the new agreement will have the two clinics provide primary care while the hospitals will provide specialized treatment.
The county’s indigent services requires those who sign up to live in Bell County, have an income at or below 21 percent of the federal poverty line and not qualify for Medicaid.
Ebony Jackson, director of the county’s Indigent Health Services, said the change is also expected to save county money and cut down on some administration work. She said the amount of money saved is currently unknown and will need to be seen at the end of this fiscal year.
As the program gets rolled out, Jackson said, the county will work toward solutions with residents that have problems with the program.
“The big changes are the hospitals for the primary care,” Jackson said. “It kind of helps us condense where our customers are going, and both clinics provide wonderful services.”
Taneika Driver-Moultrie, executive director of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, said she was excited to be able to work with the county and is prepared for the changes.
“We have been gearing up for it and we are ready to do what we do best, and that is to be health care advocates to those we serve in our community,” Driver-Moultrie said. “Honestly, we are unsure of what to expect, but regardless of that, we are just going to stay focused.
“This addition caseload will not hold us back, will not hinder us — it will just make us that much better.”