Central Texans will now be able to more easily get vaccinated against COVID-19 as Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies open up for walk-in appointments.
The company announced Tuesday that its 587 pharmacies across Texas — including those in Temple and Belton — are now open for both appointments and walk-in vaccinations. The Texas change is part of a larger shift for the company’s 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.
Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness, said the new effort is to help encourage people all across the state and country to get vaccinated and make it easier for them.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Pegus said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
The company announced that people wanting to get vaccinated did not have to be a member to receive a vaccine at Sam’s Club.
Temple College will also be hosting a clinic for vaccinations from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in partnership with the Bell County Health Department.
The clinic, free to everyone, will administer Pfizer vaccine doses to all those ages 16 and older. Those wanting a vaccine can sign up through the county website at www.bellcountytx.com/vaxs, with second doses to be available later.
Another death
The county saw one new death due to COVID-19 Tuesday according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the new total number of deaths in the county was 430. The new death was a Killeen man in his 70s.
The district showed a slight increase in the county’s incidence rate of the virus, with 68.6 cases per 100,000 people and 249 active cases. The rate Monday was 67 cases per 100,000 people.
Overall the county has reported a total of 22,320 COVID-19 cases, with 21,641 of those having recovered so far.
The district’s dashboard shows that the county has conducted 97,545 tests for the virus over the past year.
Milam sees variant
Milam County showed Monday that it had nine active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with five residents hospitalized and one on a ventilator.
County Judge Steve Young said that one of those in the county who had the virus tested positive for the Brazilian P1 strain. He said this was all the more reason why residents should get vaccinated.
So far Milam County has seen a total of 977 positive cases.
Young also said the county would soon be hosting miniature walk-in clinics in cities around the county such as Buckholts, Gause, Milano and Davilla as well as offering Saturday clinics.
Lampasas County reported having seen a total of 2,181 cases, with 11 active cases and one hospitalization when it last reported an update on April 30. The county also reported having fully vaccinated 4,266 people so far.
Coryell County showed on its website Monday that it had 162 active cases of the virus with 5,282 cases overall. Of those who have had the virus, 55 have died and 5,065 have recovered.
School districts
Temple Independent School District remained without a case of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to its seven day dashboard.
Belton ISD reported having five active cases in the district according to its online dashboard. One of the cases was at Leon Heights Elementary, two at Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Salado ISD continued to report no new or active cases of COVID-19 in the district.
Killeen ISD showed on its seven day dashboard Tuesday that they currently have seen 23 cases of the virus, 17 among students and six among staff members.