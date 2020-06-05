Adrienne Rias loves her patients. So does Chrystal Carroll, Maxine Bell and Sade Carridice. They work at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center and take care of Central Texas veterans.
Their jobs are more important than ever in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Temple VA certainly recognizes that, as a banner that says “Heroes work here” hangs on a black iron fence near the facility’s entrance.
But those are merely words. Rias, Carroll, Bell, Carridice and more than a dozen nurses and other Temple VA workers want to see action. They protested outside of the VA’s gates early Friday morning in an attempt to secure hazard pay because they work directly with coronavirus patients.
The Temple VA has at least 52 positive cases, with 14 currently active, according to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data. Three Temple VA patients have died from the virus. So far, 35 VA patients have recovered.
Rias, 57, organized the protest.
“A lot of nurses don’t get incentive pay. They are still seeing the same patients they’ve been seeing,” she said. “I feel that this is important to get the hazardous pay. Our nurses in some of the areas have been exposed to COVID — and they’re not getting paid for that.”
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System did not immediately respond to a Telegram request to comment Friday.
The lack of hazard pay among most Veterans Affairs nurses and medical staffers is a growing concern across the nation. Federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and President Donald Trump have expressed support for hazard pay.
Talks about hazard pay continue in Congress, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, told the Telegram.
“A fifth response bill continues to be a discussion and hazard pay, among many other issues, continues to be discussed, so I appreciate the nurses at the Temple VA sharing their thoughts with me on the topic as we navigate another bill,” Carter said in a statement.
Bell and Carridice are certified nurse’s assistants who work in the Community Living Center on the Temple VA campus. They are on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19. Some of their residents have tested positive for the virus, they said.
“We work at one of the most susceptible places for this virus,” Carridice, 24, said. “For us to not be getting a hazardous pay for that is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable. We love these guys. Like my coworker said, we love them. We’ll continue to come. Even if we don’t get the pay, we’re coming. That’s how much love we’ve got for them. But we would like some incentive at this point.”
Rias, who is the local VA nurses’ union representative, said nurses do not expect to get a 20 percent increase on their checks like those who work in the emergency department. She wants it to be equitable.
“Everybody who is exposed to patients should get some type of hazardous pay — even if it is 2 percent all the way up to 20 percent. It depends on your job, what you do,” she said.
Carroll also works at the Community Living Center, which is similar to a hospice. She is a licensed vocational nurse. She has taken care of patients with the coronavirus, she said.
“We were told we will not get retention pay or hazardous pay because we will not be exposed, yet we’ve been exposed,” Carroll, 39, said.
Another issue Rias highlighted was the rationing of personal protective equipment.
“They’re telling us to wear our PPEs or the masks that we get to care for our patients for five days. I’ve seen some that were tattered and torn, and they are still working,” said Rias, wearing a mask that had visible rips and tears on it.
She tries to save her masks throughout the week. Rias does not want to run out in case the Temple VA sees an influx of COVID-19 cases.
“You have to wear your own cloth mask you bring from home to be able to make it the whole week,” she said.
Nurses and doctors across the nation, Carter said, have been and continue to be on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. They are, he said, heroes for their hard work and dedication.
“Ensuring they have the appropriate PPE to stay protected has been a priority of mine since the beginning and Congress has passed four bills to provide medical relief for doctors and nurses across the country,” the Round Rock Republican said.
Bell, 65, is a breast cancer survivor and a diabetic — two factors that place her at high risk of contracting COVID-19. But the Temple resident cannot stay home. She has to keep coming to work because she has to support her family. And her love of her family weighs heavily on Bell as she works.
“I love the residents. The vets are my heart. I love them to death,” she said. “But I have to think about my family, too.”