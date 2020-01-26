Criminal dispositions
Kyle Angeles, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Kiandra Marcheyell Brooks, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Roberto Carrera-Partida Jr., Temple, driving while intoxicated
Mark Stephen Connors, Nolanville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Miranda Paige Cosme , Florence, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment
Curvon Leetreale Cunningham, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Charles Allen Davis, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Charles Allen Davis, Belton, assault causing bodily injury
Jonathon Everette Dean, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Brian Francis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Audrey Michelle Garcia, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Lacretia Nicole Gibbs, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jarvis Gennell Gibson, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Erika Denise Holster, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Otis Eugene III Hudson, Killeen, false alarm or report
Devin James Hughes, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Jermontrae Kentrell Jackson, Killeen, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Kenneth James Jr., Temple, evading arrest or detention
Kenneth James Jr., Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Johnny W. Johnson, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Levi Johnson, May, displaying a fictitious license plate
Larry Elliott Jones, Everman , possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
La’Darius King, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive
Walter Kreiser , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Suluama Saifolau Lene , Bryan, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Dijon Lajake Marshall, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ryan Patrick Matthews, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Joshua Hart Maxwell, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Elias Mercado Flores, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Fransisco Montanez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Richard Mullins, Moss Point, Miss., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Dalton Allen Myntti , Waco, burglary of a vehicle
Dalton Allen Myntti , Waco, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice
Nathaniel Thomas Nance, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Hayley Nicole Nester, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household
Victoria Renee Olivarez, Temple, possession of a dangerous drug
Kenneth I. Ortiz, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Pamela Ann Pierce, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
James Edward Ramirez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Robert Rogers, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Laquinton Dewayne Russell, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jose Dion Sanders, Coppell, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Dominique Asati Smith, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Daryl Tensley Swain, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Robert Allen Turner, Bartlett, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Andrew Wayne West, Belton, driving while intoxicated BAC
Chinze Lamar Faheem Wilson, Killeen, burglary of a vehicle
Divorces
Benjamin Richard Wehrli vs. Kimberly Lane Wehrli
Ashley Marie Green vs. Ryan Jay Koenig
Rickey Leon Higgins vs. Sherry Renee Higgins
Natalie Algerta McCloud vs. Marlon Trevell McCloud
Felicia Marie Harper vs. Stanley Harper
Lakeisha Blacksheer -Delacruz vs. Hiram Delacruz
Mindy Lynne Washington vs. David Wayne Washington
Scott Taylor Mankewitz vs. Ma Lourdes Yorobe Amparado
Julie Olivares vs. Gabriel Olivares
Patrick M. Clary vs. Robin R. Clary
Justin Granger Warren vs. Felicia Marie Warren
Jamar Migal Stubbs vs. Shanquesia Denise Stubbs
Brandi Lee Smith vs. Jordan James Smith
Scott Alonzo Lottie vs. Catherine Cunningham
Liliana Velazquez vs. Josh Jermaine Maxam
Christian Malik Moody vs. Dynasty Robinson
Angela F. Samble vs. Steven Louis Samble Jr.
Vincent Ned Gillard vs. Beytza Gillard
Marcus Jay Garza vs. Kathryn Ann Garza
Jerry Ray Riley vs. Janet Elaine Riley
Renato Prazina vs. Vivian J. Prazina
Tamiaki Shanee Mobley vs. Billy Chad Davis
Samari Monet Bell vs. Akeia Tameka Downes Bell
Diane Marie Nichols vs. James Curtis Nichols
Brittany Marie Agnew vs. Esther Sume Agnew
Julie B. Almquist vs. Lon Lavern Almquist
Jimmy Shirley vs. Leandra Elizabeth Shirley
Sonja Rae Sims vs. Mark Steven Sims
Rafael Enrique Lamabas vs. Abigaile Morales Del Mundo
Alexys La’Quan Eato vs. La’Keya Marvette Chatman
Donna Gayle Abbott vs. James Preston Abbott
Sean Lecheminanat vs. Kayla Dyane Lecheminanat
Olatokunbo Jeffery Abulefon vs. Alejandra Rosette Abulefon
Matthew Martiz Nielsen vs. Heather Savannah Nielsen Heather
Marriages
Andrew Rodriego Mendoza and Amanda Louise Moon
Denny Alfonso Medina and Billceidy Anderson Louis
Reginald Davonte Boddie and Tiffani Shanteleterri Jerido
Joshua Antonio Bohanen and Anthony Raven Madrigal
John Dyson Callahan and Amanda Lee Kemberling
Travis Ray Clements and Dynesha Nicolle Lowery
Winston Churchill Cooper and Wanda Lea Couch
Kylie Rebekah Crook and Priscilla Ashley Palma
Rafael Clayton Curry and Ashley Nicole Elsner
Barry Adam Daniels IV and Aundretta Lashae Beene
Francisco Davila Sr. and Alma Delia Trevino
Anthony Deyon Davis and Shaun Katherine Galan
Joshua Andres Delgado and Shanice Ann Rivera
Shawn Drew Deslauriers and Monika Lovric
Troy Nicholas Flowers and Tania Saray Espino
Julie Dian Furtado and Krystal Leeann Lawson
Aubrey Lamont Gaines II and Gisell Falcon Madera
Ralph Samgwaa Galega and Debbie Mary Pantoja
Dylan Wayne Garrett and Amber Marie Bell
Hunter James Garth and Savannah Nicole Lawrence
Alexis Marie Garza and Paris Armani Clark
Ephraim Andres Gotay Ortiz and Jennifer Lynn Sypert
Niya Gouyen Harjo and Ryan Patrick Reilly
Skylark Obrient Hawkins and Carnesha Tyree Thomas
Ryan Wes Hileman and Allison Brooke Bates
Lavar Leroy Jackson and Tiffany Nicole Young
Colton James Janysek and Ellen Jean Fite
Erik Jonathan Jass and Amanda Nicole Smith
Dane Alan Kemp and Charlotte Louise Jones
Benjamin Spencer Kennedy and Murdena Lucille Francois
William Louis Kroupa and Isabella May Turner
Caleb Matthew Leblanc and Shayna Dawn Perry
Kevin Marquise Litaker and Moriah Salome Bennett
Cody Elroy Martinez and Madeline Adelle Strohmann
Lionel Antonio Martinez and Carmen Guadalupe Rivas Martir
Carl Ernest McConnell and Heather Anne Tasche
Kim Allen McGraw and Lashele Andrea Johnson
Russell Todd Meadows and Jennifer Lynn Carlisle
Luis Fernando Mejia and Maria Jose Lopez Ortega
Aaron Wilson Midkiff and Jennifer Laine Blanscet
Damean Dashawn Miller Currie and Khalil Ahmad Franklin
Chandler Gage Millican and Satin Ivey Lace Quiroz
Jacob Curtis Mitchell and Hailey Anne Wheeler
Rogelio Montalvo and Michele Renee Mach
Jonathan Bailey Moses- Seyfarth and Clarissa Nicole Gonzalez
Vanessa Jo Napolitano and Natairreia Lafaye Yett
Vencel Raven Nunn and Mercidith Nunn
Malika Khaila Offord and Carlos Alfonso Enrique Rodarte
George Washington Polk IV and Bernice Esther Edwards
Braxton Robert Price and Kaitlynn Marie Ebert
Johnathan Kyle Rozzell and Twila maysha Britton
Seth Joseph Redding and Bailey Maartine Wade
Jose Carlos Reyes and Dakota Mariah Brunson
Hassan Rizwan and Cheayanne Tapanga Lyles
Lucky Robertson IV and Nancy Nelson
Victor Rodriguez Jr. and Christina Angela Landeros
Victor Rodriguez Jr. and Elizabeth Ailine Brickhouse
Lionso E. Salazar and Rina Rivera
Garry Wayne Sanford and Linda Faye Bilbrey
Timmy Cornelius Scott and Linda Marie Porter
Daral Ambrose Sidberry and Jameis Jarsay Tayler
Steven Andrew Silva and Briget Debbie Arndell
Jonathan Leroy Strohm and Lillian Shannon Doss
Corey Arron Thomas and Grace Anelis Gomez Rosa
Luis Fernando Toro Leon and Brenda Dugarte
Luis Miguel Tovar Ramirez and Lilia Mayela Corral Corral
Deodat Umesh and Sherica Antoinnette Wellington
Alfredo Velazquez Ramirez and Malina Contreras
Nekavius Deonta Ward and Tia Marie Johnson
Alijawon Alexander White and Gabriela Marie O’Reilly