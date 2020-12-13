Criminal dispositions
Brittany Atkinson, Temple, assault causes bodily injury to a family or household member
Kristopher Cole Biggs, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Cayden Barnes Brown, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Faith Elisha Ann Burgess, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Ronnie Jerome Cummings Jr., Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner
Rudolph S. Floyd, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Larry Antoine Golden Jr., Killeen, making a false statement of property
Tremaine Graham, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ruben Anthony Hernandez, Belton, evading arrest or detention
Gloria Hurt, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Ana Jimenez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Demonte Johnson, Killeen, evading arrest or detention
Demonte Johnson, Killeen, two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon
Randall Grant Johnson, Pendleton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Margaret Marie Maldonado, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Ellis Morice Miller, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ronald J. Nash Jr., Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport
Ronald J. Nash Jr., Killeen, theft-mail less than or equal to 10 addresses
Ronald J. Nash Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Charles James Naughton IV, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Mark Jonathan Perez, Belton, resisting arrest, search or transport
Abbie Lamar Schaefer, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Marche Nicole Scott, Killeen, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Markeisha R. Shivers, Temple, forgery–to defraud or harm
Shelby Lynn Stoker, Temple, criminal trespass
Donald Ray Thigpen, Temple, making a terroristic threat causing fear
Domanique Rayshon Wesson, Texarkana, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Naaman Johnny Young, San Marcos, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Naaman Johnny Young, San Marcos, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Divorces
Benjamin Ray Boyd vs. Christina Jo Boyd
Brandon Gray vs. Tristen Gray
Andre Keith Woods vs. Migdia Woods
Michelle Pineda vs. Joseph Pineda
Tonya Smith Hope vs. Billy Wayne Hope III
Gary K. High vs. Toni High
Justiasis Liberato-Wied vs. Franklin David Wied
Revonda Renee Henry vs. Christopher R. Henry
Hector Sifuentes vs. Linda Sifuentes
Kaitlyn Marie Lackey vs. Matthew Edward Lackey
Justin W. Kuhn vs. Alice Marie Kuhn
James Ross Jr. vs. Rosalind Renee Ross
Krystal Ann Wheeler vs. Darron Lane Wolff
William Melendez Sr. vs. Emerita Cruz Melendez
Aaron J. Lewis vs. Ashley Lewis
Randolph Donathan vs. Cassandra Donathan
Stacy Ann Salaiz vs. Joshua Adam Salaiz
Victoria Kristin Lamb vs. Benjamin Shane Lamb
Lavada Jay Robins vs. Angela Young-Robins
Cody Lynn Dodson vs. Rosario Dodson
Brook Lynn Taylor Brown vs. Levi Raymond Whipkey
Melissa Rene Wolsch vs. Quincy Alan Wolsch
Erick Anthony Rivera vs. Lilian Elizabeth Preciado
Lawrence Patrick Casey vs. Michelle Denise Casey
Ian Callender vs. Kailee Jane Blandy Callender
Colleen Amber Spence vs. Rene Garza Jr.
Dea’Lexus Tymonshae Hicks-Jones vs. Ronnie Jerome Cummings Jr.
Amanda Blackburn vs. Richard Blackburn
Ashlee O. Lee vs. David C. Lee JR.
Alec Michael Cremeans vs. Savannah Maria Reid
Alexis Ann Welch vs. Tyler Daniel Paul
Benita Ann Reeves vs. Cory Anthony Reeves Sr.
William Nieves Nieves vs. Elizabhet Hernandez Hernandez
Antwon Demario Phillips vs. Jordan Jerrell Walker
Joshua Rivera vs. Selena Rivera
Tina Tyrhonda Gipson Coats vs. Dale Lee Coats
Sherrie D. Fults vs. David A. Fults Sr.
Christopher A. Bowman vs. Deborah C. Bowman
Haley Rebecca Nicol vs. Christopher David Salm
Stephanie Bryant vs. Gaekwon Kirelle Bryant
Harrison Kent Fitzpatrick vs. Ashley Louise Samano
David Bradley Forbes vs. Nashley Maldonado
Desire Mishel Jones vs. Michael Cornel Jones Jr.
Gladys Sanchez vs. Javier Sanchez Donato
Jennifer Ortiz Luna vs. Jaime Alexis Bermudez Torres
Nichole Manlangit Gensaya vs. Proebe Ybanez Gensaya
Jennifer Petra Gibbs vs. David Abraham Gibbs IV
Julia J. Varga Pederson vs. Stephen Craig Pederson
Evelyn Deloise Dixon vs. Mark Shaun Dixon
Michael Earl Herbert vs. Amanda Elise Hinson
Xenia Latorre vs. Rafael Benitez Velazquez
Julie Katherine Griggs vs. Charles White Griggs
David Clarke Watson vs. Meghan Leigh Watson
Ashley Anne Voss Liebig vs. Aaron Mark Liebig
Eva Marie Mikeska vs. Randall Scott Weathers
Brandy Elizabeth Smith vs. Phillip Joseph Smith
Marriage licenses
Aboubacar Ryann Parnell and Justin Dale Williams
Patrick Michael Carney and Shelby Lynn Dean
Amber Nicole Boyd and Daniel Ryan Carter
Mindy Allison Hudspeth and Clayton Thomas Gage
Jasmine Mae Andrus and Andre Damion Berry
Deondrick Keshawn Williams and Kaylee Lynn Robins
Jacob Mark Garcia and Lillian Rose Escobar
Christopher Curtis Perkins and Taylor Jean Campbell
Brenden Dennis Pickles and Victoria Lynn Vazquez
Melinda Kiana Sarabia and Elijah Miguel Timarky
Randall Scott Brown and Anita Michelle Parrish
Jason Abner Torres Morales and Ashley Johannie Diaz
Carson Elizabeth Gage and Christopher Anthony Chavez
Madeline Nicole Weber and Marcus Logan Thomas
Jonah G. Sizemore and Kassandra R. Baker
Denzel Martin Parker and Taylor Marshae Mccall
Jaime Jesus Garcia and Cynthia Lynn Bilbrey
Matthew Joseph Kneedler and Katherine Sophia Cottingham
Thomas Bell and Bobbie Cruz Quintanilla
Christopher Lamont Harris and Rachel Erin McGee
Collin Allen Riley and Cheyanne Marie Kinswa
John Fredrick Neidigk and Alexis Christine Knight
Wahaj Mandavia and Nida Afrasiab
Corey M. Parada and Samantha M. Quillman
Robert Landon Persick and Josett Marina Garcia
Anthony Romel Lugo and Tisa Holland Colson
Sheenita Ann McArthur and Carlos Mancell Baker
Donita Ann Lake and Denny Wayne Clark
Valerie Sue Marguerite Rogers-Cox and Michael Leslie Sharp
Makenzee Mykal Huebner and Cole Douglas Jones
Carlos G. Garth and Larissa Lashelle Williams
Adrian Lynn Scott and Terra Shamika Roundtree
Tiffany Lynn Litzsinger and Travis William Lundt
Nicole Marie Ochoa and Tyler Scott Hoxworth
Koffi Abel Alofa and Atsufoe Afi Eho
Maria Milagros Santiago Rivera and Joseph Michael Garcia
Laine Kimberly Parker and Nicolas Scott Keaton
Giselle Avina and Diovan Daniel Sosa
Christian Charles Trout and Blake Brianne Carlson
Kyra Lashawn Davis and Joshua Xavier Forde
Olivia Ashton Travland and Garion Aleksander Moss
Brandon John Helms and Madison Michelle Ferguson
Emily Michelle Miller and Aaron Dwayne Guthrie
Rosemarie Sierra Febus and Omar Ojeda Ortega
Savanna Gayle Stewart and Heather Kay Boyer
Joseph Damien Mata and Dacia Renee Barnett
Breanna Nicole Falconer and Matthew Patrick Iverson
Mary Elora Lyn Martinez and Alexander Lee Calderon
Ashlee Christine Reynolds and Jacob Lee Falknor
Dwight Arif Williams and Alexis Monae Harvey
Sidiki Ouedraogo Aboubacar and Hassane Denise Ouedraogo Nafissatou
Philip Walker and Vanessa Dunnings
Shannon Amber McLaughlin and Dawson James Fishel
Robert Lowery Arnold II and Kyndall Ann Linscomb
Miguel Angel Cruz-Zarate and Giovana Velez-Figueroa
Joshua Cory Rhoads and Crystal Michelle Neumann
Joshua Nathaniel Cowan and Ashley Bryann Hall
Ilyssa Nichole Carrizales and Michael Steven Goldman
LeKendrick LaDale Dukes and Dalmatia Chaldea Crawley
Courtney Denise Wilcox and Lewis Frank Kindle
Jose Ines Eliseo Nevarez and Lucina Ramirez-Herrera