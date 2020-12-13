Criminal dispositions

Brittany Atkinson, Temple, assault causes bodily injury to a family or household member

Kristopher Cole Biggs, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Cayden Barnes Brown, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Faith Elisha Ann Burgess, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Ronnie Jerome Cummings Jr., Killeen, discharging a firearm in a certain manner

Rudolph S. Floyd, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Larry Antoine Golden Jr., Killeen, making a false statement of property

Tremaine Graham, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ruben Anthony Hernandez, Belton, evading arrest or detention

Gloria Hurt, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ana Jimenez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Demonte Johnson, Killeen, evading arrest or detention

Demonte Johnson, Killeen, two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon

Randall Grant Johnson, Pendleton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Margaret Marie Maldonado, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ellis Morice Miller, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ronald J. Nash Jr., Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Ronald J. Nash Jr., Killeen, theft-mail less than or equal to 10 addresses

Ronald J. Nash Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Charles James Naughton IV, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Mark Jonathan Perez, Belton, resisting arrest, search or transport

Abbie Lamar Schaefer, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Marche Nicole Scott, Killeen, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Markeisha R. Shivers, Temple, forgery–to defraud or harm

Shelby Lynn Stoker, Temple, criminal trespass

Donald Ray Thigpen, Temple, making a terroristic threat causing fear

Domanique Rayshon Wesson, Texarkana, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Naaman Johnny Young, San Marcos, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Naaman Johnny Young, San Marcos, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Divorces

Benjamin Ray Boyd vs. Christina Jo Boyd

Brandon Gray vs. Tristen Gray

Andre Keith Woods vs. Migdia Woods

Michelle Pineda vs. Joseph Pineda

Tonya Smith Hope vs. Billy Wayne Hope III

Gary K. High vs. Toni High

Justiasis Liberato-Wied vs. Franklin David Wied

Revonda Renee Henry vs. Christopher R. Henry

Hector Sifuentes vs. Linda Sifuentes

Kaitlyn Marie Lackey vs. Matthew Edward Lackey

Justin W. Kuhn vs. Alice Marie Kuhn

James Ross Jr. vs. Rosalind Renee Ross

Krystal Ann Wheeler vs. Darron Lane Wolff

William Melendez Sr. vs. Emerita Cruz Melendez

Aaron J. Lewis vs. Ashley Lewis

Randolph Donathan vs. Cassandra Donathan

Stacy Ann Salaiz vs. Joshua Adam Salaiz

Victoria Kristin Lamb vs. Benjamin Shane Lamb

Lavada Jay Robins vs. Angela Young-Robins

Cody Lynn Dodson vs. Rosario Dodson

Brook Lynn Taylor Brown vs. Levi Raymond Whipkey

Melissa Rene Wolsch vs. Quincy Alan Wolsch

Erick Anthony Rivera vs. Lilian Elizabeth Preciado

Lawrence Patrick Casey vs. Michelle Denise Casey

Ian Callender vs. Kailee Jane Blandy Callender

Colleen Amber Spence vs. Rene Garza Jr.

Dea’Lexus Tymonshae Hicks-Jones vs. Ronnie Jerome Cummings Jr.

Amanda Blackburn vs. Richard Blackburn

Ashlee O. Lee vs. David C. Lee JR.

Alec Michael Cremeans vs. Savannah Maria Reid

Alexis Ann Welch vs. Tyler Daniel Paul

Benita Ann Reeves vs. Cory Anthony Reeves Sr.

William Nieves Nieves vs. Elizabhet Hernandez Hernandez

Antwon Demario Phillips vs. Jordan Jerrell Walker

Joshua Rivera vs. Selena Rivera

Tina Tyrhonda Gipson Coats vs. Dale Lee Coats

Sherrie D. Fults vs. David A. Fults Sr.

Christopher A. Bowman vs. Deborah C. Bowman

Haley Rebecca Nicol vs. Christopher David Salm

Stephanie Bryant vs. Gaekwon Kirelle Bryant

Harrison Kent Fitzpatrick vs. Ashley Louise Samano

David Bradley Forbes vs. Nashley Maldonado

Desire Mishel Jones vs. Michael Cornel Jones Jr.

Gladys Sanchez vs. Javier Sanchez Donato

Jennifer Ortiz Luna vs. Jaime Alexis Bermudez Torres

Nichole Manlangit Gensaya vs. Proebe Ybanez Gensaya

Jennifer Petra Gibbs vs. David Abraham Gibbs IV

Julia J. Varga Pederson vs. Stephen Craig Pederson

Evelyn Deloise Dixon vs. Mark Shaun Dixon

Michael Earl Herbert vs. Amanda Elise Hinson

Xenia Latorre vs. Rafael Benitez Velazquez

Julie Katherine Griggs vs. Charles White Griggs

David Clarke Watson vs. Meghan Leigh Watson

Ashley Anne Voss Liebig vs. Aaron Mark Liebig

Eva Marie Mikeska vs. Randall Scott Weathers

Brandy Elizabeth Smith vs. Phillip Joseph Smith

Marriage licenses

Aboubacar Ryann Parnell and Justin Dale Williams

Patrick Michael Carney and Shelby Lynn Dean

Amber Nicole Boyd and Daniel Ryan Carter

Mindy Allison Hudspeth and Clayton Thomas Gage

Jasmine Mae Andrus and Andre Damion Berry

Deondrick Keshawn Williams and Kaylee Lynn Robins

Jacob Mark Garcia and Lillian Rose Escobar

Christopher Curtis Perkins and Taylor Jean Campbell

Brenden Dennis Pickles and Victoria Lynn Vazquez

Melinda Kiana Sarabia and Elijah Miguel Timarky

Randall Scott Brown and Anita Michelle Parrish

Jason Abner Torres Morales and Ashley Johannie Diaz

Carson Elizabeth Gage and Christopher Anthony Chavez

Madeline Nicole Weber and Marcus Logan Thomas

Jonah G. Sizemore and Kassandra R. Baker

Denzel Martin Parker and Taylor Marshae Mccall

Jaime Jesus Garcia and Cynthia Lynn Bilbrey

Matthew Joseph Kneedler and Katherine Sophia Cottingham

Thomas Bell and Bobbie Cruz Quintanilla

Christopher Lamont Harris and Rachel Erin McGee

Collin Allen Riley and Cheyanne Marie Kinswa

John Fredrick Neidigk and Alexis Christine Knight

Wahaj Mandavia and Nida Afrasiab

Corey M. Parada and Samantha M. Quillman

Robert Landon Persick and Josett Marina Garcia

Anthony Romel Lugo and Tisa Holland Colson

Sheenita Ann McArthur and Carlos Mancell Baker

Donita Ann Lake and Denny Wayne Clark

Valerie Sue Marguerite Rogers-Cox and Michael Leslie Sharp

Makenzee Mykal Huebner and Cole Douglas Jones

Carlos G. Garth and Larissa Lashelle Williams

Adrian Lynn Scott and Terra Shamika Roundtree

Tiffany Lynn Litzsinger and Travis William Lundt

Nicole Marie Ochoa and Tyler Scott Hoxworth

Koffi Abel Alofa and Atsufoe Afi Eho

Maria Milagros Santiago Rivera and Joseph Michael Garcia

Laine Kimberly Parker and Nicolas Scott Keaton

Giselle Avina and Diovan Daniel Sosa

Christian Charles Trout and Blake Brianne Carlson

Kyra Lashawn Davis and Joshua Xavier Forde

Olivia Ashton Travland and Garion Aleksander Moss

Brandon John Helms and Madison Michelle Ferguson

Emily Michelle Miller and Aaron Dwayne Guthrie

Rosemarie Sierra Febus and Omar Ojeda Ortega

Savanna Gayle Stewart and Heather Kay Boyer

Joseph Damien Mata and Dacia Renee Barnett

Breanna Nicole Falconer and Matthew Patrick Iverson

Mary Elora Lyn Martinez and Alexander Lee Calderon

Ashlee Christine Reynolds and Jacob Lee Falknor

Dwight Arif Williams and Alexis Monae Harvey

Sidiki Ouedraogo Aboubacar and Hassane Denise Ouedraogo Nafissatou

Philip Walker and Vanessa Dunnings

Shannon Amber McLaughlin and Dawson James Fishel

Robert Lowery Arnold II and Kyndall Ann Linscomb

Miguel Angel Cruz-Zarate and Giovana Velez-Figueroa

Joshua Cory Rhoads and Crystal Michelle Neumann

Joshua Nathaniel Cowan and Ashley Bryann Hall

Ilyssa Nichole Carrizales and Michael Steven Goldman

LeKendrick LaDale Dukes and Dalmatia Chaldea Crawley

Courtney Denise Wilcox and Lewis Frank Kindle

Jose Ines Eliseo Nevarez and Lucina Ramirez-Herrera